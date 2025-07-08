A day after Edgbaston win, Team India players arrive in London ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test at Lord's [Watch]

With barely 48 hours to go for the decisive third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Lord's Cricket Ground, Team India have arrived in London. In a video shared by Star Sports, the players looked in excellent spirits as they deboarded from the team bus following a commanding victory in the second Test.

India prevailed against massive odds at Edgbaston, securing their first Test win at the venue, beating England by 336 runs to level the five-match series. Captain Shubman Gill played defining knocks in both innings before the hosts crashed to 271 all out in pursuit of 608.

Watch the video of the team's arrival in London here:

Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj were the chief destroyers with the ball, stepping up big time in the absence of premier speedster Jasprit Bumrah. Siraj took six wickets in the first dig and seven in the match while Deep, playing his first Test on English soil, snaffled 10 scalps across two innings.

Shubman Gill confirms Team India star's return for Lord's Test

Shubman Gill. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, Team India captain Gill confirmed Bumrah's return for the Lord's Test as the tourists look to continue their momentum from Edgbaston. The Ahmedabad-born cricketer snaffled a fifer in the first innings of the opening Test at Headingley but went wicketless in the second as England gunned down 371.

Bumrah has played only one Test at Lord's in 2021, where he picked up three wickets in the final innings to fashion a historic 151-run victory for the tourists. With a place on the honours board up for grabs, the 31-year-old will be raring to go once again.

Having lost by a massive margin at Edgbaston, England are expected to make changes to their bowling line-up. Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson could replace Brydon Carse and Josh Tongue, although nothing has been announced yet.

