"Can echo the sentiments of many fans" - Ian Bishop says not having West Indies in World Cup is 'unimaginable'

Former West Indian fast bowler Ian Bishop expressed his disappointment at the team missing out on playing the 2023 ODI World Cup. Bishop feels there's plenty of work to be done for the West Indies and that there's no shortage of talent.

West Indies lost to Scotland by seven wickets on Sunday, their third defeat in the ICC 2023 World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe. The Men in Maroon failed in all facets, with the 2023 edition in India set to become the first without the West Indies.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Bishop said that it's unimaginable to see West Indies failing to qualify for the tournament and he echoes the voices of many fans.

"It is a difficult day, and difficult to sum up. To not have West Indies as part of the World Cup is, to me, unimaginable. I can echo the sentiments of many fans and West Indian supporters, of whom there are still many.

"There's a lot of work to be done almost immediately, because the talent level, which I know there is, deserves better representation, or certainly a bigger need to express itself."

The Trinidadian also agreed that the decline has been long coming due to the team's inconsistency in white-ball cricket and feels everyone must come on board for the West Indies to rise again.

"It has been a gradual decline. I've always said this pre-dates this group of players. We haven't played consistently good ODI cricket against the top nations for perhaps a decade now. The T20 team, after having been two-time champions, they have slid."

He added:

"I know there has been some introspection that has been taking place in the Caribbean. But what this does is, it says that we are at a few seconds to 12, and we need all hands on board to get the representation back to where it needs to be."

It's worth mentioning that the West Indies couldn't qualify for the T20 World Cup last year. In the ongoing 2023 World Cup qualifiers, the former champions lost to the Netherlands and Zimbabwe.

"I think it is a different time" - Ian Bishop on current players' motivation compared to yesteryears'

Ian Bishop. (Credits: Getty)

When asked whether current Caribbean players are motivated enough, Bishop responded:

"I think it is a different time. What motivated Sir Vivian Richards and Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes and Clive Lloyd, globalisation has sort of dissipated that.

"So the motivations are now different, and I accept that. If it is more financial and economic, then we have to ride with that time and provide experiences and platforms where the players gravitate towards that."

While Bishop reckons West Indies might not be as formidable as before, he backs them to take inspiration from the likes of Zimbabwe and rise again.

"We'll never dominate like we did in the '80s and the first half of the '90s. I think other teams around the world are too good. We have serious economic challenges in the Caribbean, which the authorities around the world have to look at.

"But I still think when I look at, for example, where Zimbabwe were, and the troubles they have gone through, and how well they have played in this tournament, I think we have enough there to do even better next time around, if there is synergy."

West Indies will lock horns against India in two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is, starting on July 12.

