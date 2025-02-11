“Can I please pay you 2.5 lacs?” - Sanjay Manjrekar reveals stunning incident of financial scam

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar took to his social media to reveal how he dodged and escaped falling prey to an online financial scam. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he spoke about a shocking incident of financial scam on another popular platform, WhatsApp.

Manjrekar revealed that he received a WhatsApp message asking him for an amount of ₹25,000. He wrote that a number was sent to him to send a screenshot of the payment. However, the former cricketer was aware of the fact that the number belonged to an acquaintance whose number had been hacked.

Manjrekar then sarcastically asked if he could pay ₹2.5 Lakhs instead and said that he did not receive any more messages after that, which meant that he had escaped becoming a victim of the scam.

"Got WhatsApp msg from an acquaintance asking for 25K. Knew his no was hacked. So replied, how do you want me to pay, Gpay ok? Promptly a no was sent asking me to send a screen shot after payment. I replied, can I please pay you 2.5 lacs? No more messages after that. 😁," the tweet read.

Sanjay Manjrekar expresses doubts over Rohit Sharma despite Indian skipper's hundred in 2nd ODI

Sanjay Manjrekar questioned Rohit Sharma's ability to score consistently at this stage of his career despite his hundred in the second ODI against England in Cuttack.

He expressed his doubts over Rohit's fitness level and approach, which could hold him back from scoring hundreds consistently like he used to in the past.

"Rohit Sharma had a different template where he didn't have to run too much. It was amazing how he got his second double hundred. But at this stage of his career, when you watched him go through the whole process and get that big hundred, he wanted it. Whether he can do it day in and day out like he did in 2019, we will have to wait and see. I have my doubts. But both versions of Rohit Sharma 2019 and 2023 are excellent for Indian cricket," Manjrekar explained on ESPNCricinfo (via Hindustan Times).

"You could see it took a lot out of him that inning. Fifty overs cricket can be physically very demanding for bowlers, fielders, and batters. Virat Kohli knows how physically draining it can be, and that is why his fitness level has allowed him to still get those hundreds by running the ones and twos," he added.

