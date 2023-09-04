Can India qualify for Super Four if IND vs NEP gets washed out in Asia Cup 2023?

The final Group B match of Asia Cup 2023 is currently underway between India and Nepal at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The Indian team won the toss and opted to field first. Nepal batted decently and posted a total of 230 on the board.

Chasing 231 for a win, India reached 17/0 in 2.1 overs. Shubman Gill smacked three fours in quick succession to help the Men in Blue get off to a good start. However, just when it looked like India will breeze through the run-chase, rain interrupted the proceedings at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

The rain has gotten heavier, and there is a slight chance of the match being abandoned due to rain as well. Fans should note that if rain forces the game into a no result, India will qualify for the Super Fours round of Asia Cup 2023.

India currently hold the second position in the Group B points table with one point after one match. Rohit Sharma and Co. will earn one more point in the standings if this match does not produce a winner, taking their tally to two points.

Nepal will be eliminated from Asia Cup 2023 if match gets abandoned

Nepal impressed the cricket fans with their batting in the first half of the game. While a score of 230 is not big for India, Nepal will have no chance of qualifying at all if the rain does not stop. In case of a no result, Nepal will earn one point from this game.

The Rohit Paudel-led outfit are currently third in the Group B points table with zero points after one match. If the ongoing match ends with no result, Nepal will end with a solitary point in the table. Since India will have more points than Nepal, the Men in Blue will join Pakistan in the Super Fours.

