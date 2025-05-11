"Can be our knight in shining armour" - Former opener's big statement on Virat Kohli amid retirement murmurs ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former Indian batter Navjot Singh Sidhu believes Virat Kohli's presence will be pivotal in the upcoming Test series in England. Sidhu's remarks came after reports on Kohli informing the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about retiring from Test cricket dominated the headlines yesterday (May 10).

The 36-year-old has been in poor Test form over the last few months, with an average of under 23 in his previous 10 outings. Kohli has crossed three figures only three times since 2020, in 39 Tests.

Talking about the possibility of Kohli retiring from Tests, Sidhu said (via India Today):

"Virat Kohli’s decision — that he wants to retire — has created a stir across the cricketing world. We are heading into a tour that is the toughest litmus test even for other Test-playing nations. Why do I say that Kohli can be our "knight in shining armor" in England? Because he has the experience, especially after Rohit Sharma's departure. You can’t send an inexperienced side to England."

He added:

"His intention is right, his motive is noble — that "the old order must change, yielding place to the new." But the timing and occasion are not appropriate, because the pride and prestige of India are on the line."

Skipper Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from red-ball cricket only a few days before the news on Kohli's possible Test retirement did the rounds. Meanwhile, Team India will play five Tests in England, starting June 20.

"Indian team needs you more than ever" - Ambati Rayudu

Former Indian batter Ambati Rayudu urged Virat Kohli to reconsider his decision and continue playing Tests. The 36-year-old retired from T20Is last year after helping India win the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA.

Rayudu posted on his X handle (via Hindustan Times):

"Virat Kohli please don’t retire.. The Indian team needs you more than ever. You have so much more in the tank. Test cricket will not be the same without you walking out to battle it out for Team India.. Please reconsider."

Kohli has vast experience in Tests in England with 17 outings and 33 innings. However, he averages only 33.21 with two centuries and five half-centuries.

