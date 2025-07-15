“Can he be an option?” - Former cricketer on India’s playing 11 changes for ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former India cricketer Murali Kartik weighed in on the changes Shubman Gill & Co. needs to look at in their playing 11 after the defeat to England in the third Test. The visitors suffered a heartbreaking loss, falling short by 22 runs at Lord's on Monday, July 14.

Chasing 193, India were bowled for 170. England are now 2-1 up in the five-match series with two games to go. Highlighting the possible changes, Kartik pointed out that Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir would have to assess whether Karun Nair is still the best fit at No.3, with Dhruv Jurel being an option.

"It is important for India to not repeat mistakes. The batting order has to look at things. Gambhir and Gill have to think if Karun Nair is the best fit at No.3. Can Rishabh Pant recover as well? Dhruv Jurel has kept wickets well and bats well too. Can he be an option? Bowling was good so you would not want to change that. India have to plug the small gaps and see how they can iron it out. They are 2-1 and if they lose the next game it gets very difficult," he said on Cricbuzz. (10:31)

Making his India comeback after eight years, Karun has failed to make the most of the opportunities. In six innings so far, he has scored just 131 runs, averaging 21.83 without a single half-century. Jurel, on the other hand, displayed good form for India A before the Test series began.

The fourth game will begin on Wednesday, July 23, in Manchester.

Jasprit Bumrah must play the fourth Test for India, reckons Murali Kartik

Murali Kartik also feels that India will need ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah to play the next Test. Before the series began, it was mentioned that Bumrah would play only three out of the five matches. So he is now supposed to feature in just one of the remaining two Tests.

However, with the visitors 1-2 down, Kartik stated that they will want their best bowler to play the next game.

"Bumrah will have to play the next Test. It is being said India have lost games which Bumrah has played and won when he hasn't. He has not made any mistakes. It is not like they lost because of him. He has bowled well. Here he batted well too. But unfortunately India lost. There is a seven-day beak as well now. I would want Bumrah to play and the team management will also think that the best bowler plays when you are 2-1 down," he said. (11:42)

Bumrah picked up a five-wicket haul in the first innings at Lord's. He also bagged a five-for in the opening Test in Leeds.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

