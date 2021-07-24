"Can be quite frustrating but you've also got to look at the bigger picture"- Moeen Ali on playing bit-part role in England's T20I setup

Moeen Ali acknowledged that it has been frustrating for him not being able to play a more prominent role in England's T20I setup. The all-rounder, though, acknowledged that with the T20 World Cup around the corner, Eoin Morgan is figuring out his options in every department.

Most notably, Moeen Ali didn't play a single T20I game against India earlier this year in the five-match series and was only used in the ODIs. Later at home, in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, the all-rounder featured in just one game.

In an interaction with Sportsmail, Ali stated that it has been difficult for him after being on the periphery of the T20I team. However, he understands that England and Eoin Morgan are currently looking at the bigger picture.

"It's a difficult one because we are building for the T20 World Cup, so Eoin Morgan wants to look at other players which means you either don't play or you play but don't bowl as much, or you bat lower down the order — that can be quite frustrating but you've also got to look at the bigger picture."

Shadab Khan getting some much-needed advice from Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/UEQxbRYpf3 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) July 20, 2021

Moeen Ali was in blistering form for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021 after the franchise used him as their no.3 batsman. The all-rounder showed his capabilities with the bat by scoring 206 runs at an average of 34.33 while his strike rate was at an impressive 157.25.

"Nice to play some cricket first of all"- Moeen Ali on his performance against Pakistan in T20Is

Moeen Ali bags Fakhar Zaman as an LBW decision is overturned by DRS 🔴🔴🔴



Pakistan need a late flurry, it’s 114/4 off 15.2 overs.#ENGvPAK | https://t.co/RSlaX4DEZT pic.twitter.com/yyaTorBWdJ — ICC (@ICC) July 20, 2021

Moeen Ali featured in all three T20Is against Pakistan recently and won Man of the match for his all-around display in the second game. Interestingly, Ali was promoted to no.4 in the batting order for that encounter, and the left-hander played a quick-fire knock of 36 off 16 deliveries, which helped England put up a score of 200 runs on the board. With the ball, the 34-year-old then returned with figures of 2-32.

After being picked for three back-to-back games, Moeen was happy that he was able to come up with meaningful contributions with both bat and ball.

"It was nice to play some cricket first of all and contribute to winning by batting and bowling (in the recent T20s against Pakistan) — that is what I love doing, and what I want to do," he said.

England have often been accused of not getting the best out of Moeen Ali in the shortest format. It remains to be seen what kind of role the all-rounder will play during the T20 World Cup.

Moeen Ali is currently in action in The Hundred and will be looking to make a mark for the Birmingham Phoenix.

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava