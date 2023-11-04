"Can someone tell Babar they chasing 400" - Herschelle Gibbs on Pakistan captain's strike rate in 2023 World Cup match vs New Zealand

Former South Africa batter Herschelle Gibbs was unimpressed by Pakistan captain Babar Azam's lack of intent with the bat during the team's must-win encounter of the 2023 World Cup against New Zealand at Bengaluru on Saturday.

Chasing a mammoth 402-run target, the Men in Green needed to up the ante right from the start. However, they were off to a disastrous start, with opener Abdullah Shafique getting out in the second over the run chase.

The onus was on Babar to bail his side out of trouble with a captain's knock. While he did form a crucial partnership with Fakhar Zaman, his strike rate was not up to the mark.

The batter had scored 47 runs off 51 deliveries prior to a rain-enforced interruption. Questioning Babar's scoring rate, Gibbs wrote on the micro-blogging platform X:

"Can someone tell babar they chasing 400..."

Notably, Herschelle Gibbs surely knows a thing or two about chasing imposing totals. The swashbuckling batter scored 175 runs to guide his team to a record win over Australia at Johannesburg in 2006.

The Proteas scripted history by chasing down the 435-run target in thrilling fashion. It still remains the highest-ever successful run chase in the history of ODI cricket.

Babar Azam and Co. must secure a win over New Zealand to stay afloat in the 2023 World Cup

The ongoing match against New Zealand is of utmost importance for Pakistan. They must trump the Blackcaps to be in the race for a spot in the 2023 World Cup semi-finals.

A defeat here would result in their elimination. They are currently placed sixth in the points table with three wins and four losses to their name from seven matches.

It is worth mentioning that following the interruption due to rain, Pakistan were given a revised total of 342 in 41 overs as per the DLS method.

Opening batter Fakhar Azam gave Pakistan a glimmer of hope with his blazing century. He slammed the fastest World Cup ton by a Pakistani batter, crossing the 100-run mark in just 63 balls.