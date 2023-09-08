“Can't even fathom that I can break” – Rohit Sharma on Chris Gayle’s record for most sixes in international cricket

India captain Rohit Sharma recently opened up on the prospect of achieving a record milestone in international cricket. The 36-year-old said that it is difficult to believe that he will be able to surpass the West Indies legend Chris Gayle for most sixes in internationals.

For the uninitiated, Rohit has smashed 539 sixes in 446 games. He is only behind Gayle, who hit 553 sixes in 483 matches. The right-handed batter needs just 14 sixes to achieve the milestone. He has plenty of opportunities to achieve the record with the ongoing Asia Cup, the ODI series against Australia, and the ODI World Cup in India to be held back to back.

Rohit told cricket journalist Vimal Kumar’s YouTube channel:

“(On the record for most sixes) It will be a unique record if it happens. I can’t even fathom that I can break Chris Gayle’s record. It is funny.”

Rohit recently smashed five sixes during his power-packed knock of 74* off 59 against Nepal. India won the game by 10 wickets to progress to Asia Cup 2023's Stage 4.

“We want someone to create the pressure from ball one” – Rohit Sharma on Rishabh Pant's impact

Rohit Sharma also shared his feelings for Rishabh Pant’s unorthodox style of cricket. The senior batter said that the aggressive style of play brings out the best from Rishabh Pant. He stressed that Pant’s fearless game has only helped Team India, whether it’s the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2020 or the ODI series in England last year.

On this, Rohit Sharma said:

“(On Pant) Rishabh Pant should play in that fashion only. He backs his game (not arrogantly) and wants to play with risk. He says that he always plays as per the game situation. We’ve got enough results. We want someone to create the pressure from ball one.”

For the uninitiated, Pant is recovering from a life-threatening accident in December last year. The 25-year-old is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

In a recent statement, the BCCI said:

“He is currently following a fitness programme designed for him, which includes strength, flexibility, and running.”

The wicketkeeper-batter is on track to recover for the 2024 England tour of India. The five-match Test series starts in Hyderabad on January 25.