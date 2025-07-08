"Can't say the same about your predictions" - Cheteshwar Pujara hilariously trolls Michael Vaughan on X after India's win in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Discarded team India batter Cheteshwar Pujara has taken a dig at former England captain Michael Vaughan, hilariously trolling him on X after India's win at Edgbaston in the second Test against England.
After India's historic victory, Vaughan tweeted that while the visitors put up an outstanding performance, his prediction of England winning the series is 3-1 is still alive. Replying to his post, Pujara stated that while he admired Vaughan's insights, he could not say the same about his predictions.
"Must confess I admire your insights in the studio, but can't say the same for your predictions 🤣," Pujara wrote.
The five-match series is currently level at 1-1. England won the first Test in Leeds, chasing down 371 on the final day with five wickets to spare. However, India bounced back with a stunning 336-run win in the second Test at Edgbaston.
The third Test of the five-match series will begin on Thursday, July 10, at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. Manchester will host the fourth Test beginning Wednesday, July 23, while the fifth and final Test will begin on Thursday, July 31, at the Kennington Oval.
Cheteshwar Pujara takes on media role in ENG vs IND series
Cheteshwar Pujara, who has been out of favor from the Indian Test team for a while now, has taken on a role in the media for the Anderson-Tendulkar series where he can be seen sharing his thoughts alongside former cricketers and experts. The veteran was even seen catching up with some of the Indian players ahead of the series opener in Leeds.
Pujara last played a Test in the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval against Australia, which India lost by 209 runs. The 37-year-old made his Test debut in 2010 against the Aussies and has represented India in 103 matches in the format so far, piling on 7,195 runs at an average of 43.60 with 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries to his name.
Cheteshwar Pujara is still active on the domestic circuit. He played seven matches for Saurashtra in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, scoring 402 runs at an average of 40.20 with a century and half-century.
Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news