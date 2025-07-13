"Can't see England playing Bazball" - Sanjay Manjrekar's stunning take on England's approach ahead of Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd test

Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar believes England will resort to normal Test batting instead of their patented Bazball style on Day 4 of the ongoing Lord's Test against India. With the five-match series tied at 1-1, the first three days of the Lord's Test have been played on level terms.

After the hosts reached 387 in their first innings, Team India matched them with the identical total in response. With two days remaining in this enthralling Test match, England are 2/0 at stumps on Day 3.

Looking ahead to the crucial Day 4 in a conversation with ESPN Cricinfo, Manjrekar said (9:17)

"I can't see England on Day 4 playing Bazball. It's not a pitch to play Bazball because the only way to get power into shots is stepping out to spinners and hitting them for a six, and fast bowlers alike. So, I see England playing normally unless somebody is in the mood to take the bowlers on. So, unless something dramatic happens, you know where this match is heading in all probability. A Draw."

It is worth remembering that England have had only one draw in Tests since Ben Stokes took over as permanent captain in the middle of 2022. The first two Tests of the series went down to the wire with final-day finishes.

Manjrekar also came down heavily on England's pedestrian bowling performance in the first session on Day 3, saying:

"That was something that really disappointed me in that you want to see some kind of excellence at the Test level and there was absolutely nothing there. It was pretty mediocre the way England carried themselves in the first session because that was a great opportunity to start off well. Just seemed like there was no intent, and the bowling looked insipid. Jofra Archer was disappointing and even when he was bowling, there was no drama created. It was strangely very, very dull from England."

India began Day 3 at a precarious 145/3 in their first innings, trailing the hosts by 242 runs. However, the hosts looked listless throughout the first session on Day 4 as Team India reached 245/3 before a final-ball runout of Rishabh Pant at the stroke of lunch.

"It has to be finally right where it hurts at the time" - Sanjay Manjrekar on the slow over-rates in the Lord's Test

Sanjay Manjrekar believes the penalties for slow over-rates in Tests must be intensified, considering the regularity of it over the years. The ongoing Lord's Test has seen only 233 overs of action out of the possible 266 overs (four overs accounted for two innings changeovers ) despite a 30-minute extension on each day.

"It's something even I have gotten bored making a point about. Things have been tried but it has to be finally right where it hurts at the time. The one fielder coming inside the circle in white-ball cricket for slow over rate is a big issue for the fielding team," said Manjrekar.

He added:

"Likewise, it's got to be something that hurts them during the course of a game. It's ridiculous that even with the extra 30 minutes, they still can't complete the 90 overs. So, it's just become a habit that has been encouraged in a way."

The loss of overs on each of the first three days could make a massive difference in terms of the Lord's Test having a result or finishing in a draw.

