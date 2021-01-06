'Can't see any other Indian captain emulate Virat Kohli's feat for a very long time' - Ravi Shastri

Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri has heaped praise on star batsman Virat Kohli's leadership skills.

The 58-year-old based India's record against Australia under Kohli's captaincy and said no other Indian skipper would be able to replicate the same soon.

Ravi Shastri is a former Indian cricketer who took over the team's coaching reins in 2017. During his tenure, the Indian cricket team qualified for the semifinals of the Cricket World Cup 2019.

In the preface for the book 'India's 71-Year Test: The Journey to Triumph in Australia,' Ravi Shastri talked about the Indian cricket team's historic 2018/19 Test series win Down Under. Shastri was the coach of the group then, while Virat Kohli led that side.

"The satisfaction gained in registering India's first series win in Australia after 71 years of heartbreak was immense. I can't see Virat's feat of winning against Australia both at home and away being emulated by another Indian captain for a very long time," said Shastri.

The Indian cricket team won its first ever Test series Down Under during the 2018/19 tour. Virat Kohli marshaled his troops brilliantly as they beat the hosts 2-1 to secure the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Under Kohli's captaincy, India had defeated Australia 2-1 in the home series of 2017 as well.

Ravi Shastri explains why Virat Kohli's team commanded respect from the 'hard-to-please' Aussies

Virat Kohli is the only Asian captain to win a Test series Down Under

No other team has dominated Australia the way Virat Kohli and co. have done in the last four to five years.

Kohli has gained much popularity Down Under because of his team's incredible performances. Shastri believes his side have won the respect of the Australian fans due to this very success.

"The great thing about success in Australia is that it doesn't come easily. As a professional sportsperson, you know that when you win the hard way, you command respect. Indian teams have done well in Australia since the turn of the (21st) century, but didn't have the depth of fast-bowling resources. That's why this Indian team commanded respect from the hard-to-please Aussies like few others in the past," concluded Shastri.