"Can’t think of anyone"- Pakistan legend Waqar Younis' high praise for Jasprit Bumrah's sensational yorker during IND vs ENG 2nd Test

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah unleashed his best against England on Day 2 of the ongoing Test in Visakhapatnam with a sensational six-wicket haul. His figures of 6/45 included a moment that spread like fire on social media.

Bumrah bowled a searing inswinging yorker to make a mess of Ollie Pope's stumps and that summed up how magnificent a bowler he was. Many compared the delivery with the yorkers that former Pakistan legendary speedster Waqar Younis used to bowl in his hay days.

One fan on X (formerly called Twitter) tagged Waqar Younis and cheekily asked whether Jasprit Bumrah's yorker reminded the former pacer of someone. Waqar hailed Bumrah for his accuracy and skills and responded:

"Can’t think of anyone Hemant 😉. Bumrah’s Magic 😱"

Bumrah also became the second-fastest Asian pacer to pick up 150 Test wickets, behind none other than Waqar Younis. The star pacer stepped up on a day when India needed inspiration after being 1-0 down in the series.

Jasprit Bumrah saw legends weave reverse-swing magic

Jasprit Bumrah probably was referring to Waqar Younis as one of the legends when he claimed that he watched some great bowlers bowling reverse-swing as he grew up.

Bumrah shed light on how important it was to learn the art of setting the batter up even if the ball was reversing. Here's what he told the host broadcaster after the end of play on Day 2:

"As a child I have grown up watching reverse swing set-ups and legends bowling magical deliveries. That is something that really inspired me. So when I came into serious cricket, I learned how do you set up a batter and how do you use your strengths. I used to see this as a kid and now I am able to do it so really happy with that."

It is Bumrah's brilliance that sees India in the ascendancy at the time of writing in the Visakhapatnam Test. The hosts have scored 130/4 in their second innings and lead by 273 runs at Lunch on Day 3.

