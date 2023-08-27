“Can’t think of any great batsman who never struggled" - Curtly Ambrose backs Virat Kohli to serve Indian cricket for another couple of years

Former West Indian fast bowler Curtly Ambrose has stated that Virat Kohli’s struggles in international cricket were not something new as all great batters have gone through lean patches. Terming Kohli as a quality batter, he backed the former India captain to play on for another couple of years.

Kohli endured a lackluster period in international cricket during which he failed to score a hundred for more than 1000 days. The dry spell ended last year during the Asia Cup, when he hammered a century in a T20I against Afghanistan. Subsequently, Kohli went on to have an excellent T20 World Cup and was the leading run-getter with 296 runs in six matches.

In an interview on Revsportz, Ambrose shared his views on Kohli and opined that he is still a key member of the Indian team.

“He’s still a very good cricketer, a quality batsman. Every great batsman goes through patches where they struggle to score runs. I can’t think of any great batsman who never struggled in international cricket. Virat’s a special player. He’s had his time where he has struggled a bit but he seems to be getting back into form,” the 59-year-old said.

Pointing out to his impressive performance during the Test series in West Indies, Ambrose added:

“He scored a half century in the first Test against West Indies and then he scored a century. He looks to be in better form, very fluent and looks to be the Virat Kohli of old. He can still serve Indian cricket for a couple of years to come.”

Kohli scored 76 in the first Test against West Indies in Roseau and followed it up with 121 in the second Test in Trinidad.

“Going to be some high-quality cricket” - Ambrose on India vs Pakistan rivalry

The last time India and Pakistan met, they played out a last-ball thriller at the MCG during the 2022 T20 World Cup, with the Men in Blue sneaking home in the end. The arch-rivals will now face off in the Asia Cup in Pallekele on September 2.

Opening up on the Indo-Pak rivalry, Ambrose commented:

“I am looking forward to it because that hasn’t happened for a long time. We all know the rivalry between both nations, so I am looking forward to it. I believe it’s going to be some high quality cricket because both nations want to prove a point. I know for sure that the turnout will be magnificent. Everyone wants to see that competition including myself.”

After the Asia Cup, India and Pakistan will clash in the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14.