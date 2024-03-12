"Can’t be true, Virat is the biggest draw of any player in the world"- Stuart Broad on reports claiming Virat Kohli will be dropped from T20 WC squad

Former English pacer Stuart Broad recently backed Virat Kohli to feature in the Indian squad for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup. It came after reports emerged on Tuesday that claimed that Kohli could be sidelined from the World Cup squad, considering the slow pitches in the West Indies and the USA.

Broad gave his opinion on the matter while replying to Sportskeeda's social media post. The Englishman could not believe the reports and pointed out that there was no way India would not pick Kohli when the ICC is trying to expand its horizons by conducting World Cup matches in the USA.

Broad opined that Kohli is the biggest draw in the world and was confident that he will be there in the Indian T20I team this June. He wrote:

"This can’t be true. Just from a fans point of view of growing the game, the ICC putting games on in America, India Vs Pakistan in New York, Virat is the biggest draw of any player in the world, I’m sure he will be selected."

Expand Tweet

Many fans have extended their support to Virat Kohli and slammed the reasons mentioned in the reports. They shed light on Kohli's stellar record in the T20I format and opined that he should be an automatic selection if available.

A look at Virat Kohli's record in T20Is for India

Virat Kohli has always been a consistent performer in T20I cricket over the years. Across 117 games so far, he has amassed 4037 runs at an average of 51.75 and a strike rate of 138.15, including a century and 37 half-centuries. He is currently the leading run-getter in the format.

The right-handed batter also possesses an outstanding record in T20 World Cups, scoring 1141 runs in 25 innings at an average of 81.50, including 14 fifties. Kohli also won the Player of the Tournament in the 2014 and 2016 editions of the T20 World Cup.

Do you think Virat Kohli should be there on the Indian side for the 2024 T20 World Cup? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : DO you think Virat Kohli should be in Indian T20 World Cup team? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion