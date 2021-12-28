“Can't wait to see you back in action” - Mumbai Indians share picture of Rohit Sharma’s workout session

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) have shared a picture of their skipper Rohit Sharma working out with the aim of getting fit for the South African ODIs.

Rohit was elevated to the post of vice-captain for the ongoing Test series in South Africa. However, he was ruled out of the series due to a hamstring injury, with Priyank Panchal replacing him. The 34-year-old is currently undergoing rehabilitation and India would be hoping he is fit for the ODIs, which begins on January 19 in Paarl.

On Tuesday, MI shared a picture of Rohit from a training session on their Instagram account and wrote:

“Getting that intensity back. Can't wait to see you back in action, captain! #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @rohitsharma45.”

Rohit was named captain of the Indian one-day side when the selectors announced the Test team for the South Africa series earlier this month. The decision led to a major controversy in Indian cricket. Virat Kohli revealed during a press conference that he was informed about being removed as ODI captain just 90 minutes before the selection meeting for the Test squad.

Meanwhile, MI have retained Rohit as captain ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. The IPL franchise also retained Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard.

KL Rahul could lead India in ODIs if Rohit Sharma is unfit: Reports

According to some media reports, KL Rahul is likely to lead the team during the ODIs in South Africa in case Rohit does not recover in time. Kohli is part of the three-match ODI series, but it is unlikely that the BCCI will go back to him in the wake of all that has transpired recently.

A report in the PTI stated that the BCCI has delayed the team selection for one-dayers to get better clarity on Rohit's availability. The team was supposed to be picked on December 26 but is now likely to be chosen on December 30 or 31.

A source was quoted as telling the news agency:

"It could well happen that Rohit is not fit by the time of selection cut-off but then with the first ODI still three weeks away, he could get enough time to be with the team and regain full fitness closer to the date. In that case, he can be selected subject to fitness. These are things that chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma needs to check.”

India are currently facing South Africa in the Boxing Day Test in Centurion. The visitors made 272 for 3 on the opening day, with Rahul hitting an unbeaten 122. The second day’s play on Monday was washed out due to rain.

