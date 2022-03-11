"Can't wait for tomorrow" - Virat Kohli shares snippets from training session ahead of pink-ball Test vs SL

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is all geared up to once again play at his adopted home, Bengaluru, in the day-night Test against Sri Lanka, starting on Saturday, March 12.

Kohli took to his official social media accounts to post snapshots of his training sessions at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on the eve of the pink-ball Test. Sharing the pictures, the legendary cricketer wrote:

"Back to Bengaluru ❤️. Can't wait for tomorrow 🇮🇳."

This will be the first time since the beginning of the global pandemic in March of 2020 that Kohli will play a game in Bengaluru.

The last time he played a game at the Chinnaswamy - an ODI against Australia in January 2020 - the former skipper scored a match-winning 89 to help his side seal the three-match rubber 2-1.

Will Virat Kohli end his century drought at his adopted home?

Speaking of Kohli's Test record at Chinnaswamy, the most successful Indian Test skipper has enjoyed great success at the venue.

It was at his adopted home that the 33-year-old scored his maiden Test hundred on Indian soil. The right-handed batter scored a match-winning 103 in the first innings. He followed it up with an unbeaten 51 (off 82 deliveries) to help his team chase down 262 against the New Zealanders in August 2012.

Virat Kohli didn't get to bat during a 2015 Test against South Africa due to rain and only managed 12 & 15 against Australia, three years later. However, the 2017 Bengaluru Test proved to be a memorable one for him as India scripted a memorable 'come from behind' heist against Australia.

He is the only India batter (male) to score a century in pink-ball Tests



#ViratKohli #India #INDvSL #Cricket #PinkBallTest Virat Kohli's scores in pink-ball Tests: 136, 74, 4, 27He is the only India batter (male) to score a century in pink-ball Tests Virat Kohli's scores in pink-ball Tests: 136, 74, 4, 27He is the only India batter (male) to score a century in pink-ball Tests 👏👏#ViratKohli #India #INDvSL #Cricket #PinkBallTest https://t.co/1AL9jvcLNw

Overall, Virat Kohli has scored 181 runs in three matches at an average of 60.33 in Bengaluru. His fans will be hoping for another three-figure score in the upcoming Test.

Kohli remains the only Indian to score a hundred in a pink-ball Test. He achieved that milestone in India's maiden day-nighter against Bangladesh in November 2019. Incidentally, that was the last time the former captain managed a three-figure score in any format.

This will be the first time that India will play a Test at Chinnaswamy since 2017. The home side will look to seal a two-match rubber 2-0 and add 12 crucial WTC points to their tally.

