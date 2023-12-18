"Can’t wait to watch you hit the same milestone" - Nathan Lyon to Ravichandran Ashwin after reaching 500 Test wickets

Nathan Lyon, the latest addition to the 500-wicket club in Test cricket, has said he's eager to watch his Indian counterpart Ravichandran Ashwin reach the same milestone soon.

Lyon and Ashwin have been the greatest off-spinners of this generation. The former took his 500th wicket on Sunday against Pakistan in Perth in his 123rd Test.

Ashwin, who made his Test debut three months after the Aussie, has played 94 Tests so far, picking up 489 wickets at an average of 23.65.

"Really appreciated @ashwinravi99. Can’t wait to watch you hit the same milestone," Lyon said in reply to Ashwin's post on X congratulating him on reaching the milestone.

In the post, Ashwin also used two goat emojis, which are used as a substitute for the term Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T). It was something that Australian players teasingly called Lyon a few years ago. Now, reaching the 500-wicket milestone has put him among the best.

Although the two spinners started at the same time and are of similar ages, India have trusted Ashwin less than Australia have trusted Lyon in overseas conditions, which explains the difference in the number of Tests played.

One of the reasons for this is that Australia's pacers have been more adept batters than the Indian pacers, so most Indian captains preferred Ravindra Jadeja (better with the bat than Ashwin in Tests) over Ashwin to make up for the batting depth.

"I don’t think it’s probably hit me yet" - Nathan Lyon on his achievement

Faheem Ashraf became the Australian spinner's 500th international wicket and Nathan Lyon sent back Aamer Jamal four balls later to make it 501. Australia eventually won the first Test by 360 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

"It’s something I’m very proud about," Lyon said after the match. "I don’t think it’s probably hit me yet. But there’s obviously been a lot of hard work go into the journey. I’ve had a lot more bad days than good days but to be out there in the middle, back after doing my calf, with the special group of people, that’s pretty special to be able to take 500 in Tests.”

Australia and Pakistan will now meet at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) for the Boxing Day Test on December 26.