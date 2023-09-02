Can Virat Kohli become the fastest batter to reach 13000 ODI runs in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match?

Team India’s senior batter Virat Kohli is 102 runs away from becoming the fastest batter to reach 13000 runs in one-day international cricket. The 34-year-old, who is considered a chase master in the ODI format, has amassed 12898 runs in 275 matches at an average of 57.32 and a strike rate of 93.62, with 46 hundreds and 65 fifties.

Kohli has so far played 265 ODI innings and is set to become the fastest batter to reach the 13000 runs landmark. The current record for the fastest to 13000 runs in one-dayers in terms of innings is held by Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar. The former captain reached the landmark in 321 innings.

Tendulkar is followed by Aussie great Ricky Ponting (341) and former Sri Lankan captains Kumar Sangakkara (363) and Sanath Jayasuriya (416) on the famed list.

Overall, Kohli is fifth on the list of leading run-getters in one-day cricket. Only Tendulkar (18426), Sangakkara (14234), Ponting (13704) and Jayasuriya (13430) have scored more runs than Kohli in one-day cricket.

The 34-year-old is also fifth on the illustrious list of batters with most runs in international cricket. Kohli has a combined tally of 25582 runs to his name. Tendulkar (34357), Sangakkara (28016), Ponting (27483) and Mahela Jayawardene (25957) are above him on the list.

Rohit Sharma needs 163 runs to reach 10000 ODI runs

Meanwhile, Team India captain Rohit Sharma also has a chance to reach 10000 ODI runs during the ongoing Asia Cup. He needs 163 runs to reach the landmark. So far, the Hitman has featured in 244 one-day matches, scoring 9837 runs at an average of 48.69 and a strike rate of 89.97, with 30 hundreds and 48 fifties.

Rohit is set to become the second-fastest batter to reach 10000 one-day runs. The record for the fastest to reach the landmark is held by Kohli - 205 innings. Rohit has so far played 237 innings and can easily go past Tendulkar, who took 259 innings to reach 10000 ODI runs.

Tendulkar is followed by Sourav Ganguly (263), Ponting (266), Kallis (272), MS Dhoni (273) and Brian Lara (278) on the list of batters who have been among the fastest to 10000 ODI runs.

Meanwhile, Team India will begin their Asia Cup 2023 campaign by taking on Pakistan in Pallekele on Saturday, September 2.