Canadian rapper Drake places a massive bet of $650,000 on India against Pakistan ahead of 2024 T20 World Cup clash 

Renowned rapper Drake continues to explore and expand his betting venture into cricket as he placed a huge $650,000 on India to defeat Pakistan in the upcoming Group A 2024 T20 World Cup clash. The contest is scheduled to take place at the Nassau County International Stadium in New York on Sunday, June 9.

Drake posted an Instagram story confirming his bet, along with a caption. He will win a total of $910,000, if Rohit Sharma and company claim the points, which makes the profit around $260,000.

The Canadian has placed several high profile bets across various sporting events including the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Formula One, International and Club football, and the National Football League.

"We are 1 for 1 on cricket bets. Let's start the run," Drake wrote.

The notorious 'Drake Curse' has been a recurring theme in the modern age, which arose because the teams the rapper places bets on has gone on to lose important matches. Although his massive bet on Argentina to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup came through, his recent bet on the Dallas Mavericks to beat the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals, failed.

Drake recently bet $250,000 on KKR to beat SRH in IPL 2024 Final

The growing popularity of cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL), did not evade Drake as his first bet on cricket came during the finals of the 2024 edition. He backed the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to win the title.

The rapper went on to win $446,562 as the Shreyas Iyer-led side won their third title following a dominant win in Chennai.

As a result, this marks Drake's first venture into international cricket. The Men in Blue are favorites to win the clash, but one must take Pakistan's incredible unpredictability and the occasion of the rivalry into account.

India come into the contest with a win over Ireland in their opening contest of the 2024 T20 World Cup. Pakistan, on the other hand, suffered a humiliating loss to co-hosts USA recently.

