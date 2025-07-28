"Cannot make same mistake with the series on the line" - Former England captain warns Team India ahead of ENG vs IND 5th Test 2025

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has pointed out the selection errors by Team India after they clung on to a draw on Day 5 (Sunday, July 27) of the fourth Test at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester. The 50-year-old added that the visitors must convince Jasprit Bumrah to play the final Test at The Oval, with England leading the series 2-1.

Ad

Before the series began, Team India's head coach Gautam Gambhir had said that Bumrah would play only three Tests. The pace spearhead has already fulfilled it. The 31-year-old didn't look at his best in Manchester, claiming only one wicket in 33 overs and has already sent down 119.4 in the series, raising fitness concerns.

In his column for The Telegraph, Vaughan wrote:

"They got their selection wrong again, but cannot make the same mistake with the series on the line at the Oval. Can they convince Bumrah to play one more game? Surely they have to."

Ad

Trending

Nevertheless, the 2005 Ashes-winning captain was all praise for India, given the ability they displayed to bat out of their skins and produce highly-skilled players consistently.

"It should be said that India were magnificent in the third innings. Rahul and Shubman Gill laid the platform and the all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar. They showed once again that they are a team that does not give up, and they have highly skilled players. Their task to save the draw was so much tougher than England’s at Edgbaston, yet they managed it," he added.

Ad

After Yashasvi Jaiswal and B Sai Sudharsan perished in back-to-back deliveries on Day 4, KL Rahul and Shubman Gill dug in for a 188-run partnership. While Gill made 103, Rahul fell 10 runs short of the three-figure mark. But Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar ensured that the top-order's efforts didn't go to waste as they struck unbeaten centuries to deny the hosts a win.

"If he's not fit to play, not playing is the right decision" - Ex-England captain on Jasprit Bumrah

Sir Alastair Cook. (Image Credits: Getty)

Another former England skipper, Sir Alastair Cook, opined that Team India should keep their cards close on Bumrah's availability for the final Test. He told the BBC Test Match Special:

Ad

"Even if he isn't going to play, you wouldn't tell people now, just on a purely tactical basis. They made a mistake at the beginning of the series saying he could only play three, because you get thrown into a situation like now where the series is still on the line. If he's not fit to play, not playing is the right decision."

The fifth and final Test begins on July 31 at The Oval.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news