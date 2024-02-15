"Cannot survive in Test cricket with this technique" - Fans lambast Shubman Gill following nine-ball duck in 3rd IND vs ENG Test 

Shubman Gill was dismissed for a nine-ball duck in the first innings of Day 1 of the third Test against England in Rajkot on Thursday, February 15. The Indian No. 3 batter was outdone by a delivery from England speedster Mark Wood in the sixth over of the contest.

The right-handed batter had come to the crease following the early dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal and looked far from comfortable out in the middle. Gill was constantly tested by James Anderson and Mark Wood with the new ball, and he did not look even close to getting off the mark.

Gill, who had scored a hundred during the second innings of the second Test in Vishakapatnam to seal his place for the third Test, survived a close LBW call, courtesy of a faint inside edge. Right before his dismissal, he was caught all ends up with a fullish delivery that nipped back in after pitching, only narrowly missing the off-stump.

Expecting Wood's next delivery to come back in again, Gill had to deal with the ball seaming away at a rapid pace. The batter went with a tentative movement and poked at the ball with hard hands to bring the outside edge into play. Wicketkeeper Ben Foakes claimed a regulation catch behind the stumps to cement England's dominance after losing the toss.

Fans were fuming at the batter's poor technique, with several demanding the batter to be sent back to the domestic fray to improve his red-ball game.

Team India tottering at 33-3 following Gill and Patidar's dismissals

The Men in Blue had won a crucial toss and were on the lookout to pile on runs in the traditionally batting-friendly Rajkot surface. However, it has turned out to be quite the horrid start, with India already stuttering even before the remainder of the inexperienced middle order came into the picture.

Following Gill's departure, Rajat Patidar also followed suit after a soft dismissal against Tom Hartley in his very first over. Local lad Ravindra Jadeja has been promoted to No. 5 as he joins skipper Rohit Sharma out in the middle.

As of writing, the hosts are reeling at 33-3 after 10 overs, with Rohit batting on 18 while Jadeja is yet to get off the mark.

