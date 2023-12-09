“Cannot wait for this” – Danielle Wyatt reacts to getting sold at WPL 2024 auction

England batter Danielle Wyatt expressed her delight at joining UP Warriorz for a base price of INR 30 lakh at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 auction on Saturday, December 9.

For the unversed, Wyatt recently slammed 75 runs off 47 balls, including two sixes and eight boundaries against India Women. England Women won the opening game by 38 runs to go 1-0 ahead in the three-match T20I series.

Wyatt wrote on X:

“Cannot wait for this.”

Wyatt had shared her heartbreak after being unsold for the inaugural edition of the tournament.

“Dreamt of playing in the WPL. Heartbroken! Congrats to all who got picked up. India is a wonderful place to play cricket.”

Earlier this year, Wyatt emerged as the leading run-scorer in The Hundred Women. She amassed 295 runs in nine games at a strike rate of 141.14, including three half-centuries for Southern Brave Women.

Following her heroics, Brave beat the Trent Rockets by 27 runs in the final and emerged as the winner of the 100-ball tournament. Apart from The Hundred, Danielle Wyatt has also played in the Women’s Big Bash League.

In 150 T20Is, Wyatt has amassed 2,602 runs at a strike rate of 127.42, including two centuries and 13 fifties.

“One of the best T20 players for England” – Reema Malhotra on Danielle Wyatt

Former India cricketer Reema Malhotra lauded Danielle Wyatt for her heroics with the bat ahead of the WPL 2024 auction. She recently told Jio Cinema:

“Some people knock on the door and others like to break it. Danni Wyatt said that she went unsold last time, but she will play and show on the same Indian ground (city) where the WPL happened last time and is going to happen this time as well. So, that you know that she can play in these conditions.”

The cricketer-turned-commentator added:

“She is now one of the best T20 batters for England and who plays spin very well.”

Wyatt will next be seen in action in the upcoming second T20I between India and England at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

