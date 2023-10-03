“Captain born in the year 1987 will win 2023 Cricket World Cup” - Scientific astrologer Greenstone Lobo

Scientific astrologer Greenstone Lobo has predicted that a captain born in the year 1987 will win the upcoming Men's ODI World Cup in India. He arrived at the conclusion by pointing out that the players/captains born in 1986 have been succeeded by those born in 1987 in major sporting events recently.

According to reports, Lobo had accurately predicted the winners of the 2011, 2015, and 2019 Cricket World Cups.

In a video on timesofindia.com, the astrologer pointed out that tennis superstar Novak Djokovic, who surpassed Rafael Nadal, was born in 1987, while Nadal was born in 1986. Also, the 2018 FIFA World Cup was won by France when Hugo Lloris (1986 born) was the captain. The recent football World Cup in 2022 was won by Argentina under Lionel Messi (1987 born).

Shifting the focus to cricket, Lobo pointed out that Eoin Morgan (1986 born) was the captain when England won the World Cup in 2019. He then predicted that some captain who was born in the year 1987 would win the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

“Shakib Al Hasan was born in 1987, but Bangladesh is not so good. So the only other captain born in 1987 is our own Rohit Sharma. He will go on to win the World Cup,” Lobo claimed.

While Shakib was born on March 24, 1987, Indian captain Rohit was born on April 30, 1987.

Sanjay Bangar shares thoughts on Rohit Sharma’s role in World Cup 2023

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar reckons that skipper Rohit can take his time at the top of the order and play the role of accumulator like he did before.

According to Bangar, Rohit must spend time at the crease and look for big hundreds in the World Cup.

"So a dangerous Rohit Sharma, if he gets to that 35-over mark, then India is assured of a score of around 350. If he sticks to that sort of a template, I know he is trying to do certain other things, maybe take the game away from the bowlers, but he has got a phenomenal, fearless Shubman Gill, he can afford to play the accumulator which will guarantee that India will get a big total," Bangar told Star Sports as quoted by India Today.

Rohit is one of the most successful ODI batters, having scored 10112 runs in 251 matches at an average of 48.85, with 30 hundreds and 52 fifties.