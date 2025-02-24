Captain gets captain! Deepti Sharma castles Smriti Mandhana in RCB vs UPW WPL 2025 match [Watch]

UP Warriorz captain Deepti Sharma knocked over her counterpart Smriti Mandhana in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, February 24.

Mandhana perished after scoring just six runs off nine balls, as the hosts lost their first wicket for 23. This was the third instance of Deepti dismissing Mandhana, once each in the first three seasons of the T20 league.

The dismissal came in the fourth over of RCB’s innings. Deepti bowled a length ball on middle and off stump and Mandhana shaped to cut the ball but there was no room on offer. All she managed was an inside edge that went onto uproot her off stump. Deepti Sharma was all smiles after getting the first breakthrough for her side and celebrated the wicket with her teammates.

Sharing the video on X, WPL’s official handle wrote:

“Castled! Deepti Sharma wins the captain battle against Smriti Mandhana!”

Watch the clip below:

Ellyse Perry and Danni Wyatt steady RCB after Smriti Mandhana fell early against UPW in WPL 2025 match

Ellyse Perry and Danni Wyatt have steadied the ship for RCB after Smriti Mandhana departed early against UPW in Bengaluru.

At the time of writing, RCB were 67/1 after 10 overs. Wyatt and Perry are batting on 24 and 35, respectively.

Bengaluru are currently at the top of the WPL 2025 points table with two wins in three games. They beat the Gujarat Giants (GG) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) by six and eight wickets, respectively, to begin their campaign. RCB, however, lost to inaugural season champions Mumbai Indians (MI) by four wickets in their last outing.

On the other hand, UPW returned to winning ways after losing to GG and DC by six and seven wickets, respectively. In a re-match, they defeated the Capitals by 33 runs. With the victory, they moved to the fourth spot in the points table. The Deepti Sharma-led side would be keen to continue their winning streak.

Follow the WPL 2025 live score and updates here.

