Former India selector Saba Karim has hailed Rohit Sharma for leading the team from the front in the last ODI against New Zealand.

The veteran lauded the opener for his aggressive game. He feels others should follow the same approach heading into the 2023 ODI World Cup.

The former cricketer also commended Rohit for guiding the Men in Blue to back-to-back whitewashes in ODIs against Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

Speaking on India News, Karim said:

“Captain leads from the front, Rohit Sharma did exactly that. If the skipper is batting fearlessly, others will have to follow suit. Otherwise, you are not deserving to play in his team. The last six ODIs ensured they have set the right template even if it’s chasing small totals in fewer overs.”

The statement comes after Rohit scored 101 off 85 balls, including six maximums and nine boundaries. He shared a 212-run partnership with Shubman Gill for the opening wicket. Team India won the game by 90 runs

“The template should be to score 350+ runs no matter what” – Saba Karim on Rohit Sharma and Co.’s chances of winning World Cup

Saba Karim believes that Team India should look to continuously score 350 or more runs heading into the 2023 ODI World Cup. He pointed out that the 350-run mark should be achieved even if Rohit and Gill fall cheaply on certain occasions.

He said:

“The template should be to score 350+ runs no matter what. When you come out to bowl, think about defending 280-300. Then only you’ll be fully prepared for the World Cup.”

The Men in Blue will next be in action in the three-match T20I series against New Zealand under Hardik Pandya. Ranchi's JSCA International Stadium Complex will host the opening game on Friday, January 27.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Co. will next play a four-match Test series and a three-match ODI series against Australia in February and March at home.

