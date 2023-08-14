"Captain looked clueless; MS meant it, guys now just use the word" - Venkatesh Prasad tears into Hardik Pandya, India after 3-2 loss to West Indies

Former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad has torn through Hardik Pandya and India's T20I team after their 3-2 series loss to West Indies, calling the skipper "clueless" and accusing the system of being blinded by favoritism.

India lost the first two T20Is of the five-match series narrowly by four runs and two wickets, respectively, before making a comeback in the next two to draw the rubber level.

On Sunday, in the series decider, the hosts put up their best performance to keep the visitors down to 165 before chasing down the target in just 18 overs to win a five-match T20I series against India for the first time.

In a series of tweets, Prasad pointed to the lack of team balance and said the think tank is looking for "yes men" to surround themselves with.

"India needs to improve their skillset," he said. "Their is a hunger & intensity deficiency & often the captain looked clueless. Bowler’s can’t bat, batsmen can’t bowl. It’s important to not look for yes men and be blinded because someone is your favorite player but look at the larger good [sic]"

Asked what the role of captain and team management played in the debacle, Prasad replied that they "misuse" the word "process" unlike MS Dhoni, who actually "meant it".

"They are responsible for the debacle and need to be accountable," he said. "Process and such words are misused now. MS meant it, guys now just use the word. There is no consistency in selection, random stuff happening too much."

Hardik talked about the 'process' during the post-match ceremony, specifically pointing out that his players tried a few new things in the series. He also said that "losing is good at times" because now they have an opportunity to learn.

"A very very ordinary limited overs side for some time now" - Venkatesh Prasad

Prasad pointed to India losing to a West Indies side that failed to qualify for the Super-12 stage of last year's T20 World Cup and lost an ODI series to Bangladesh, calling for an end to "silly statements".

"India has been a very very ordinary limited overs side for sometime now," Prasad added. "They have been humbled by a West Indies side that failed to qualify for the T20 WC few months back. We had also lost to Ban in the ODI series. Hope they introspect instead of making silly statements"

Prasad said it "pains" him that the team is brushing its failures under the carpet of "process" and is living in an illusion.