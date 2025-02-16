"Captain for a reason"- Fans hail Niki Prasad after her POTM performance in MI vs DC WPL 2025 clash

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Niki Prasad received fans' applause following her brilliant performance in the second match of the WPL 2025 against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday (February 15). DC beat MI narrowly by two wickets in the encounter at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara and bagged two points.

MI batted first in the contest after losing the toss and got bundled out for 164 in 19.1 overs. Nat Sciver-Brunt (80) and Harmanpreet Kaur (42) performed well for them, while the rest of the batting unit failed to contribute meaningfully. Annabel Sutherland (3/34) and Shikha Pandey (2/14) were among the wickets for the Capitals.

DC then got off to a good start, racing to 60 in 5.5 overs before Shafali Verma perished. Things went south for the Delhi franchise following Shafali's dismissal as their batting unit collapsed to 109/5 in 14.5 overs. India Under-19 World Cup-winning captain Niki Prasad remained calm and composed in the pressure situation and played a steady knock of 35 (33), anchoring the chase amidst the turbulences to take DC home in the final over.

Fans were impressed with Niki Prasad after her match-winning effort against Mumbai Indians in WPL 2025. They heaped praise on her through reactions on X (formerly known as Twitter). One post read:

"Niki Prasad what a cool head on such young shoulders. Played a superb knock in a very high pressure situation. Captain for a reason & a future captain in the making. Needs to work on power hitting," a fan wrote.

"One fine* day*, Niki Prasad might go on to lead the senior side too. She has some good qualities to become a fine leader in WPL," a fan wrote.

"Niki Prasad literally spoke about how the U19 T20 World Cup 2023 omission showed her the mirror about the need to improve her SR & they gave her POTM in her first game at this level for being her old self. Not speaking the truth out of love will do them more harm than aid them," a fan posted on X.

"Niki Prasad , girl you're amazing. Keep continuing in this way. Calmly guiding the innings like that just barely missed out on finishing part , and team won.. ( U-19 stars are doing so well, Joshitha first match , Niki now )," a fan wrote.

"I wanted to express myself and make DC win"- Niki Prasad after WPL 2025 match vs MI

At the post-match presentation, DC youngster Niki Prasad received the Player of the Match award for her brilliant batting effort. Reflecting on her knock, she said:

"I wanted to express myself and make DC win. I definitely visualised before the match and managed to carry this out. I think the situation we were in, singles would have gotten us home. I wanted to strike boundaries in between as well. I was motivated to give my best."

DC will next face RCB in WPL 2025 on Monday (February 17) at the same venue.

