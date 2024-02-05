"Captain Rohit rocked, Bazball shocked"- Top 10 funny memes after India's comfortable victory in 2nd Test vs England in Vizag

Team India made a wonderful comeback in the five-Test series against England with a 106-run victory in the second match on Monday (February 5) at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

The hosts were under pressure going into this game after losing the first Test and were also missing the services of several key players like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja. The Rohit Sharma-led side managed to overcome all obstacles and registered a fine win to level the series 1-1.

Fans enjoyed the entertaining second Test between India and England in Vizag and reacted by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms after its conclusion.

Here are some of the best memes:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As expected, England went for the kill on Day 4 as they batted positively in the first session in the chase of 399 runs. Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took key wickets of English middle-order batters Ollie Pope and Joe Root to give crucial breakthroughs to India.

Zak Crawley hit a stroke-filled half-century at the other end, keeping England in the hunt. Kuldeep Yadav dismissed him at the stroke of Lunch to derail the chase. Things went south for England after that, as they lost wickets at regular intervals and got bundled out for 292 in 69.2 overs.

"I am focused only on winning games for India"- Jasprit Bumrah after victory against England in 2nd Test

Speaking at the post-match presentation after bagging the Player of the Match award, Indian vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah emphasized that his focus was solely on winning matches for the country and not on individual records. Reflecting on his bowling performance, Bumrah said:

"I don't think of numbers at all. I used to think of numbers when I was younger, but now I am focused only on winning games for India. I am very happy that we won this game. As a kid, a yorker was the first ball I learnt since I used to play with tennis-ball.

He continued:

"I don't see myself as a leader (of the bowling attack) but since I have played a little more cricket and we are going through a transition here, it is my job to help them out. Rohit and I have conversations about what we want to do. There is not really any competition with Anderson. If somebody else is doing well, kudos to them."

The two teams will now travel west to Rajkot, which will host the third Test between February 15-19.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App