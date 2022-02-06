"Captain Rohit Sharma is here to rule" - Fans ecstatic as India thump West Indies in the 1st ODI

Rohit Sharma's stint as a full-time skipper got off to a great start as Team India won their first match in 2022. The hosts put on a clinical show across all departments to thump West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series on Sunday.

The bowlers set things up for the Men in Blue by bundling West Indies to a paltry 176 in the first innings. Their counterparts then made quick work of the target at hand. Skipper Rohit Sharma (60) led the side from front in the chase with an aggressive fifty.

Suryakumar Yadav (34*) provided the finishing touches with a brisk unbeaten knock as India chased down the total in just 28 overs. Ishan Kishan (28) and Deepak Hooda (26*) also chipped in to help India coast along in the second innings.

The win was a much-needed reprieve for India after their hat-trick of losses against South Africa last month. Fans resonated with the same feelings and were ecstatic as India returned to winning ways in a characteristically dominant fashion.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter on Rohit's captaincy:

Asha @ashaa_45

Captain Rohit Sharma is here to rule Dear Haters!

ABHISHEK-45 @legend_bhaiya1

#INDvWI #RohitSharma He could have been given captaincy in 2019 only now selection committee will regret for it

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah All told, flying start by #RohitSharma, as batsman and captain

Diran @bdeterminedsoul

Rohit Sharma runs in that : 60

First wicket partnership runs: 84
Rohit Sharma runs in that : 60
Pure mass style batting #INDvsWI

Biswajit Hota @bh45_official Rohit Sharma's record as ODI captain:



Matches - 11.

Won - 9.

Lost - 2.

Runs scored - 603.

Average - 75.37.



Rohit Sharma's record as ODI captain:

Matches - 11.

Won - 9.

Lost - 2.

Runs scored - 603.

Average - 75.37.

- A great start for The Hitman in the captaincy and batting.

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah Apart from the stutter when 3 wickets fell quickly India hardly stretched. Surprising Pollard didn’t pile on pressure with attacking fields/bowling changes then. 1-2 wickets more would have been a morale booster. For India, bowlers shone, but batting — barring Rohit — was wobbly Apart from the stutter when 3 wickets fell quickly India hardly stretched. Surprising Pollard didn’t pile on pressure with attacking fields/bowling changes then. 1-2 wickets more would have been a morale booster. For India, bowlers shone, but batting — barring Rohit — was wobbly

Yuvraj Singh @YUVSTRONG12 Congratulations @ImRo45 on your debut win as captain ! Well played brothaman. !!!Very happy for @HoodaOnFire batting maturely in his first game👏🏽! Welcome to club 💯 @yuzi_chahal #INDvsWI

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan How good was Rohit Especially after the injury?? he was flawless. Starting from yuzi and sundar. Surya and Deepak made sure to finish the game. Very well done on handling the butterflies of the first game Deepak. #INDvsWI

Srinivasan @RAshwinFanClub Happy for India's victory under the new captain @ImRo45. Important thing to remember as fans is that this series is a chance for us to try out our reserve players. No need to overhype anyone as the opposition is a poor WI. Soon the seniors Ashwin, Jadeja & Bumrah will be back. 🏏

Paritosh Kumar 🏏 @Paritosh_2016



238 times - Sunil Gavaskar

200 times - Rohit Sharma*

180 times - Gautam Gambhir

161 times - Sourav Ganguly

144 times - Virender Sehwag



becomes the 2nd player to open the inning for India.



Most times Opened the batting for India

238 times - Sunil Gavaskar

200 times - Rohit Sharma*

180 times - Gautam Gambhir

161 times - Sourav Ganguly

144 times - Virender Sehwag

#RohitSharma becomes the 2nd player to open the inning for India.

#INDvWI | #INDvsWI | #CricketTwitter

Saabir Zafar @Saabir_Saabu01

New Era begins



New Era begins

Rohit Sharma's Era starts with a victory with India winning their first ODI international game of 2022, and it has come under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. What a start

JAI @joraramashapur

#RohitSharma

#INDvWI

#IndianCricketTeam



#RohitSharma

#INDvWI

#IndianCricketTeam

By the way, great start for Rohit Sharma as an ODI captain. Suryakumar yadav >>>>> Shreyas Iyer at the position of 4th and 5th in ICT.

Shikhar Dhawan @SDhawan25 Great start to the series boys 💪🇮🇳

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag That was easy. India win in style. Excellent spell from the spinners Chahal and Sundar, great start from Rohit at the top with bat and Surya and Hooda finishing the job with ease. Happy 1000th ODI for Team India. #IndvWI

"I don't believe in a perfect game" - Rohit Sharma after a clinical win against West Indies

The Indian skipper Rohit Sharma emphasized that he did not believe in a perfect game and pointed out that there is always room for a scope of improvements. Taking nothing away from the players, Sharma lauded his teammates for putting on a great show to pull off a comprehensive victory.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, he reviewed his side's performance in the contest and said:

"I don't believe in a perfect game. You cannot be perfect. We want to keep getting better as a side. All in all, it was a great effort from everyone. We ticked almost all the boxes. Pretty happy with the effort. With that bat, we could've finished without losing a couple of wickets. Could also have created pressure on their lower order in the first innings."

He added:

"I don't want to take any credit away from the guys. The way we bowled upfront and then towards the back end was great to watch. We want to keep getting better as a team further."

Rohit also talked about his own fitness and preparation ahead of the game. He said:

"All I ask from players is to keep challenging themselves as individuals. I've been off for a while, as I haven't played for two months. I knew there was a long season ahead, so worked on fitness and had a good net session in the lead-up. I was confident going into this game due to that. We can take a lot of positives from this game."

The Men in Blue will now face the West Indies team in the second ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday at the same venue.

