"Captain Rohit Sharma is here to rule" - Fans ecstatic as India thump West Indies in the 1st ODI

Rohit Sharma's stint as a full-time skipper got off to a great start as Team India won their first match in 2022. The hosts put on a clinical show across all departments to thump West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series on Sunday.
The bowlers set things up for the Men in Blue by bundling West Indies to a paltry 176 in the first innings. Their counterparts then made quick work of the target at hand. Skipper Rohit Sharma (60) led the side from front in the chase with an aggressive fifty.
Suryakumar Yadav (34*) provided the finishing touches with a brisk unbeaten knock as India chased down the total in just 28 overs. Ishan Kishan (28) and Deepak Hooda (26*) also chipped in to help India coast along in the second innings.
The win was a much-needed reprieve for India after their hat-trick of losses against South Africa last month. Fans resonated with the same feelings and were ecstatic as India returned to winning ways in a characteristically dominant fashion.
"I don't believe in a perfect game" - Rohit Sharma after a clinical win against West Indies
The Indian skipper Rohit Sharma emphasized that he did not believe in a perfect game and pointed out that there is always room for a scope of improvements. Taking nothing away from the players, Sharma lauded his teammates for putting on a great show to pull off a comprehensive victory.
Speaking at the post-match presentation, he reviewed his side's performance in the contest and said:
"I don't believe in a perfect game. You cannot be perfect. We want to keep getting better as a side. All in all, it was a great effort from everyone. We ticked almost all the boxes. Pretty happy with the effort. With that bat, we could've finished without losing a couple of wickets. Could also have created pressure on their lower order in the first innings."
He added:
"I don't want to take any credit away from the guys. The way we bowled upfront and then towards the back end was great to watch. We want to keep getting better as a team further."
Rohit also talked about his own fitness and preparation ahead of the game. He said:
"All I ask from players is to keep challenging themselves as individuals. I've been off for a while, as I haven't played for two months. I knew there was a long season ahead, so worked on fitness and had a good net session in the lead-up. I was confident going into this game due to that. We can take a lot of positives from this game."
The Men in Blue will now face the West Indies team in the second ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday at the same venue.