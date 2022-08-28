"Captaincy has helped me to handle pressure calmly" - Rishabh Pant

Indian keeper-batter Rishabh Pant has revealed that captaincy responsibilities have been a blessing as it has taught him various things. The youngster also stated that every player carries importance for him regardless of age and experience.

Having made his international debut five years ago, Pant has considerable captaincy experience. The 24-year-old led the Delhi Capitals in the second half of IPL 2021 and did so fully, the following season. He has also captained the national side in four T20Is, winning and losing two each.

BCCI @BCCI - KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav ruled out of



The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant as Captain and Hardik Pandya as vice-captain for the home series against South Africa #INDvSA NEWS- KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav ruled out of #INDvSA series owing to injury.The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant as Captain and Hardik Pandya as vice-captain for the home series against South Africa @Paytm NEWS 🚨- KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav ruled out of #INDvSA series owing to injury.The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant as Captain and Hardik Pandya as vice-captain for the home series against South Africa @Paytm #INDvSA

Speaking to the Times of India, the southpaw stated that captaincy has taught him to handle pressure calmly and treat all the teammates with empathy.

"Captaincy has helped me to handle pressure calmly. It has taught me to take care of my teammates. You become emphathetic towards your players knowing what you would from your captain. It's a culture that is being built. For me, every player is important. I don't believe in the concept of senior-junior-youngster."

The youngster has also served as India's vice-captain on several occasions, notably for the T20 series against the West Indies at home earlier this year and the one-off Test against England at Edgbaston this July. However, he is yet to taste success in the IPL with the Capitals.

"I don't want my aspirations to end" - Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant. (Image Credits: Getty)

The left-handed batter further stated that there is plenty of hunger to keep winning games and likes to keep targets.

"Everyone dreams to play for their country and win games. I made my debut when I was 19 and I would like to believe I have helped India win a few games. I don't want my aspirations to end. I always like to have one more dream to fulfil. Captaining India was a great experience that way."

Edgbaston @Edgbaston



A new name on the 𝗘𝗱𝗴𝗯𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗻 𝗛𝗼𝗻𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘀 𝗕𝗼𝗮𝗿𝗱.



#Edgbaston | #ENGvIND | @BCCI 𝘙 𝘙 𝘗𝘢𝘯𝘵 ✍️A new name on the 𝗘𝗱𝗴𝗯𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗻 𝗛𝗼𝗻𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘀 𝗕𝗼𝗮𝗿𝗱. 𝘙 𝘙 𝘗𝘢𝘯𝘵 ✍️A new name on the 𝗘𝗱𝗴𝗯𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗻 𝗛𝗼𝗻𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘀 𝗕𝗼𝗮𝗿𝗱.#Edgbaston | #ENGvIND | @BCCI https://t.co/tb3ORN4an1

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old is a strong contender to play in India's opening match of the Asia Cup against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday (August 28th). Across formats, Pant has played only one game against Pakistan in international cricket, featuring in the 2021 T20 World Cup fixture. He made a 30-ball 39 before Shadab Khan dismissed him.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neelay Yadav