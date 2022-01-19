"Captaincy is not KL Rahul's thing" - Fans slam Indian skipper after South Africa reach 296 without any trouble on a slow track

KL Rahul had a mixed day at the office in his maiden game as ODI captain. South Africa managed to put on a competitive target of 297 in the first ODI of the series at Paarl. At 68/3 in the 18th over, the hosts looked to be in trouble. However, the Indian bowlers failed to take advantage of the situation and let things slip.

Temba Bavuma (110) led his side from the front by scoring a patient century and anchored the innings to take South Africa to a decent total on this slowish track.

Middle-order batter Rassie van der Dussen (129*) played the enforcer role to perfection with an aggressive century to complement his skipper's sedate knock. The duo's match-defining partnership of 204 eventually played a pivotal role in the home team reaching 296/4.

Indian vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah (2/53) was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors on an indifferent day for the unit. Making a comeback after four years, Ravichandran Ashwin (1/53) picked up a solitary wicket of opener Quinton de Kock.

Follow the live match updates here.

Some of KL Rahul's captaincy decisions in the first innings left fans baffled. They felt that Rahul missed a trick by not using Venkatesh Iyer's medium pace when Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen were set and untroubled by other bowlers in the middle overs. Fans vented their frustration over KL Rahul's such decisions by slamming him on Twitter.

Unnikrishnan @unni1974 Not a single over to Venkatesh Iyer, not even as an effort to snap the Bavuma-Dussen partnership. Quite strange moves. #SAvsIND Not a single over to Venkatesh Iyer, not even as an effort to snap the Bavuma-Dussen partnership. Quite strange moves. #SAvsIND

CricketMAN2 @man4_cricket Virat Kohli's reaction after the end of South Africa's Innings. Virat Kohli's reaction after the end of South Africa's Innings. https://t.co/FbgzOTGiwR

Hemant @Sportscasmm #SAvIND #Bavuma



When you have Siraj in the squad but still play Bhuvi: When you have Siraj in the squad but still play Bhuvi: #SAvIND #Bavuma When you have Siraj in the squad but still play Bhuvi: https://t.co/wyHfp3RiZ8

Abhinav @TotalKohli South Africans scored only 1 century in 6 ODIs vs India in 2018, now they have already scored 2 in the first match of the series itself



Already missing captain Kohli in this new eRa South Africans scored only 1 century in 6 ODIs vs India in 2018, now they have already scored 2 in the first match of the series itself Already missing captain Kohli in this new eRa https://t.co/OgaZ4GNwry

Mtlokwa @NkuluSondezi @Vikrant68964221 @ICC @tbavuma10 That pitch is not easy as you think, it very hard to score there, lets wait for India to bat you will see. @Vikrant68964221 @ICC @tbavuma10 That pitch is not easy as you think, it very hard to score there, lets wait for India to bat you will see.

Chef Bezos @maikaunhu_ @vikrantgupta73

#INDvsSAF @venkateshiyer Yes he will directly bowl in the World Cup 2022 and will be out of the team after that just as Vijay Shankar. Don't know what the team management and captain thinks. #KLRahul @vikrantgupta73 @venkateshiyer Yes he will directly bowl in the World Cup 2022 and will be out of the team after that just as Vijay Shankar. Don't know what the team management and captain thinks. #KLRahul #INDvsSAF

Saurabh Awasthi 🇮🇳 @saurav1011

Better they had chosen a proper batsman

With Rituraj at the top and Rahul at 4 or 5.



#INDvsSAF #KLRahul If it's T20, Iyer Not bowling seems fine. But 300 balls...yet not bowling... Illogical.Better they had chosen a proper batsmanWith Rituraj at the top and Rahul at 4 or 5. If it's T20, Iyer Not bowling seems fine. But 300 balls...yet not bowling... Illogical.Better they had chosen a proper batsmanWith Rituraj at the top and Rahul at 4 or 5.#INDvsSAF #KLRahul

𝐒𝐮𝐟𝐢𝐲𝐚𝐚𝐧 𝐙𝐚𝐟𝐚𝐫 🎭 @CricCrazyLad

Why pick run leaker in playing XI ? Bcos some kids keep hyping him as lord in social media. ???

KLR is below average in captaincy .



#KLRahul

#IndvsSA Didn't use Venkatesh iyer in bowling. ???Why pick run leaker in playing XI ? Bcos some kids keep hyping him as lord in social media. ???KLR is below average in captaincy . Didn't use Venkatesh iyer in bowling. ???Why pick run leaker in playing XI ? Bcos some kids keep hyping him as lord in social media. ???KLR is below average in captaincy .#KLRahul#IndvsSA

karthik @karjk

gives him last over moreover having Venkatesh in the team but not using him for 2-3 overs instead of shardul.



Just Captain KL things



Yappa deiii #SAvsIND When #Lord is going for runs. #KLRahul gives him last over moreover having Venkatesh in the team but not using him for 2-3 overs instead of shardul.Just Captain KL thingsYappa deiii @BCCI pls don't give permanent cap to KL #INDvsSAF When #Lord is going for runs.#KLRahul gives him last over moreover having Venkatesh in the team but not using him for 2-3 overs instead of shardul. Just Captain KL things😂😂Yappa deiii @BCCI pls don't give permanent cap to KL #INDvsSAF #SAvsIND

Bavuma played an anchoring innings and that allowed me to express myself: Rassie van der Dussen

Rassie van der Dussen revealed that Temba Bavuma's responsible innings helped him play his natural game and impose himself on the Indian bowling attack. Speaking at the end of the first innings, Rassie van der Dussen reflected on his crucial partnership with Temba Bavuma and said:

"It feels really good after coming in under a bit of pressure at 60-odd for three. Temba and I first thought of getting a partnership going. We knew if we let their spinners settle, it's going to be a long and tricky day for us. He played an anchoring inning and that allowed me to express myself. For me, in the middle order, it's about upping the intensity."

Also Read Article Continues below

As the pitch is not easy to bat on, the onus will now be on the experienced top-order batters KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, and Virat Kohli to steer India towards the target in the chase.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

LIVE POLL Q. Was KL Rahul's captaincy good? Yes No 27 votes so far