"Captaincy quota se match khel leta hu"- Top 10 funny memes after Rohit Sharma's batting failure in IND vs ENG 2025 1st ODI

Team India captain Rohit Sharma faced the wrath of fans after his poor batting form continued in the 1st ODI against England on Thursday (February 6) at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on February 6. However, it did not impact the result as the hosts registered a convincing win to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

After opting to bat first, England scored 248 runs in the first innings on the back of contributions from Jos Buttler (52), Jacob Bethel (51), Phil Salt (43), and Ben Duckett (32). All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja stole the show for India with the ball, ending up with brilliant figures of 9-1-26-3. Debutant Harshit Rana also impressed by picking up three wickets.

India then got off to a poor start in the chase, losing two wickets for 19 runs. Jofra Archer dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal with a beautiful delivery, while Rohit Sharma (2 in 7 balls) perished trying to hit his way out of a rut. Shubman Gill (87), Shreyas Iyer(59), and Axar Patel (52) then hit half-centuries to help India get over the line without much hassle.

Trending

Fans took note of Rohit Sharma's latest batting failure following his lean run over the past few months and expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter).

One of the memes read:

"Captaincy quota se match khel leta hu nahi to meri jagah Ranji Trophy me bhi nahi banti" (Will play with captaincy quota, or else I would not find a place in Ranji Trophy team)."

Expand Tweet

Here are some other memes:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Right from the beginning we were right on the mark"- Rohit Sharma after India's victory vs England in 1st ODI 2025

At the post-match presentation, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma reflected on the win, saying that they were happy to get off to a winning start. He said:

"Pretty happy because we all knew we were coming off after a long time playing this format. Right from the beginning we were right on the mark. It definitely didn't start off well with their openers going great guns. You have time to get back into an ODI game. Lot of credit to the bowlers. Everyone chipped in and it was necessary for us to keep that going."

Rohit continued:

"We want a leftie in the middle. We know there are a couple of spinners bowling into the left hander. Axar has improved so much with the bat. Gill and Axar batted really well when we were under a bit of pressure. Overall as a team we want to do the right things more often than not and try to tick more boxes in terms of bowling, batting."

Rohit Sharma will have another chance to get back to form ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy when India will square off against England in the second ODI on Sunday (February 9) in Cuttack.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news