"Careful with those heavy weights David!"- Badminton star PV Sindhu reacts cheekily to David Warner's work-out reel

Indian badminton superstar PV Sindhu recently reacted cheekily to David Warner's Instagram work-out reel on Saturday (September 30). Warner is currently in India (Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala) with the Australian contingent, preparing for the upcoming ODI World Cup.

He participated in the recently concluded three-match ODI series against India and displayed good batting form by hitting half-centuries in all the matches.

Team management rested him for Australia's first warm-up match of the World Cup against the Netherlands at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

Meanwhile, David Warner took to his official Instagram handle and shared a reel while taking a mini break from the field. In it, Warner can be seen doing bicep and shoulder workouts with small dumbbells. He captioned:

Rains days are like?? #moreenergy #morepassion

PV Sindhu reacted to the reel by humorously cautioning Warner to be careful while using heavy weights as he was using light dumbbells. She commented:

"Careful with those heavy weights David! 🤣🤣🤣

David Warner will return to the field on October 8 as Australia begin their World Cup 2023 campaign against India

Warner is all set to participate in the ODI World Cup for the third time in his career. He played his maiden World Cup in 2015 and won the trophy in the first attempt at home.

Here is Australia's complete schedule for ICC ODI World Cup 2023:

Match 1: October 8 - India vs Australia, Chennai, 2 pm (IST)

Match 2: October 12 - Australia vs South Africa, Lucknow, 2 pm (IST)

Match 3: October 16 - Australia vs Sri Lanka, Lucknow, 2 pm (IST)

Match 4: October 20 - Australia vs Pakistan, Bengaluru, 2 pm (IST)

Match 5: October 25 - Australia vs Netherlands, Delhi, 2 pm (IST)

Match 6: October 28 - Australia vs New Zealand, Dharamsala, 10.30 am (IST)

Match 7: November 4 - England vs Australia, Ahmedabad, 2 pm (IST)

Match 8: November 7 - Australia vs Afghanistan, Mumbai, 2 pm (IST)

Match 9: November 11 - Australia vs Bangladesh, Pune, 10.30 am (IST)

Australia's 15-man World Cup squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc

