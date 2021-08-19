Carlos Brathwaite to kick start T20 World Cup virtual trophy tour 

Former West Indies skipper Carlos Brathwaite will launch the ICC T20 World Cup virtual trophy tour. Brathwaite had the final say in the previous edition of the event back in 2016. The all-rounder dispatched four sixes in the final over against Ben Stokes to hand West Indies their second-ever T20 World Cup.

Something out of this world is coming…



All will be revealed later today ⏰#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/BnrfMZq51H — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) August 19, 2021

Brathwaite will put the trophy tour in place today by reciting a poem that aspires to set the capture the beauty of the shortest format as well as appreciating the efforts of cricketers globally who are trying to make it to the highest level.

Brathwaite expressed his delight at being bestowed with the honor of launching a unique trophy tour. He said:

"This trophy brings back memories of one of the best nights of my life and so it gives me great joy to be associated with this unique trophy tour, where fans get to take it to places it has never been.

"Imagine taking it to the Eiffel Tower? Or the Taj Mahal? I am personally looking forward to all the exciting content fans are going to create and would encourage everyone to channel their inner creativity and get involved," he added.

T20 World Cup trophy can be accessed virtually

The circumstances at present have driven the ICC to pursue a virtual trophy tour, but fans can be a part of the experience as well. The official T20 World Cup Facebook and Instagram pages will include a 3D augmented reality filter through which the ICC T20 World Cup trophy can be accessed virtually.

Can Oman make the best of their home advantage and seal a Super 12 spot in the ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2021? 👀 pic.twitter.com/WINtVKJPL8 — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) August 18, 2021

Fans have been encouraged by the ICC to be creative with the feature and assume control of the tour by taking the virtual trophy to the places they visit and expanding the tour in the process. They will have the opportunity to win signed event merchandise after the ICC hand picks the best fan-generated content on social media platforms. The ICC said in a statement:

"Given the disruption caused to our world by the global pandemic a globe-trotting Trophy Tour was not feasible, instead this year every cricket fan on earth can get involved in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Trophy Tour, driven by Nissan, as we ask fans to take the trophy to more cricket playing nations than ever before,"

The 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup will begin from October 17 with the qualification stage. The Super 12s phase will take place from 23 October.

