“Carlos was so supportive” – Max O’Dowd on Brathwaite’s viral reaction during post-match show after Netherlands beat West Indies in Super Over

Netherlands opener Max O’Dowd has cleared the air regarding Carlos Brathwaite’s viral expressions during a post-match show after they beat West Indies in a Super Over in Harare on Monday, June 26.

The 29-year-old retweeted a picture on social media where Logan van Beek can be seen receiving the player of the match award from Brathwaite as the duo smiled at the camera. The tweet came after Brathwaite’s images with disheartened expressions went viral on social media.

👌👑🌟 @superking1816 #CWC23Qualifiers #WorldCup2023

Carlos Brathwaite giving Player Of The Match award to Logan Van Netherlands



The reaction of Brathwaite says it all 🥲 Carlos Brathwaite giving Player Of The Match award to Logan Van NetherlandsThe reaction of Brathwaite says it all 🥲 #CWC23Qualifiers #WorldCup2023Carlos Brathwaite giving Player Of The Match award to Logan Van Netherlands 🔥🔥The reaction of Brathwaite says it all 🥲 https://t.co/FALblBkj65

Max O’Dowd tweeted:

“Absolutely, Carlos was so supportive to all of us after that win.”

Netherlands beat West Indies in a Super Over to reach the super six of World Cup Qualifiers in style, thanks to Logan van Beek’s all-around performance as he scored 30 runs off six balls against Jason Holder. The 32-year-old then bowled out WI for just eight runs as they lost both their wickets in just five balls.

The Super Over came after the Netherlands scored 374-9 in response to WI’s 374-6.

Batting first, West Indies scored 374-6, courtesy of Nicholas Pooran’s unbeaten 104 off 65 balls, including six maximums and nine boundaries. For the Netherlands, Bas de Leede and Saqib Zulfiqar scalped two wickets apiece.

In response, the Netherlands scored 374-9 following a quickfire century from Teja Nidamanuru. The right-handed batter stuck 111 off 76 deliveries, including three sixes and 11 boundaries. For West Indies, Roston Chase scalped three wickets, while Alzarri Joseph and Akeal Hosein bagged two apiece.

Netherlands beat West Indies to qualify for Super Six in World Cup Qualifiers

With the win, the Netherlands qualified for the Super Six in the World Cup Qualifiers. They won three out of their four group-stage games and secured six points, ahead of WI (4 points) and only behind Zimbabwe (8 points).

Scott Edwards and Co. will next face Sri Lanka at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Friday, June 30. The Dutch will then play their remaining games against Oman and Scotland.

They will be hoping to finish in the top two in the Super Six stage to qualify for the 2023 World Cup in India, scheduled to be played from October 5 to November 19.

Poll : 0 votes