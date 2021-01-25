Rishabh Pant gets royally trolled by Yuzvendra Chahal and Rashid Khan

When Rishabh Pant sang "Spiderman,Spiderman" at the Gabba, he revealed an interesting part of his off-field life - his love for cartoons. On Sunday, the Indian wicket-keeper-batsman posted a picture on Instagram, only to be trolled by Yuzvendra Chahal and Rashid Khan.

Rishabh Pant posted a picture of himself wearing a t-shirt with famous cartoon character Tom’s (from Tom and Jerry) face printed on it. He had captioned the image:

“How many of you have watched this cartoon? #17”

Rishabh Pant gets trolled by Yuzvendra Chahal and Rashid Khan

His India teammate Yuzvendra Chahal was quick to troll him by commenting:

“You or Tom bro?”

Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan also teased Rishabh Pant by commenting:

“I watch many time you and Tom.”

Realising his gaffe, Rishabh Pant was quick to edit the captain to:

“How many of you have watched this cartoon on my T-shirt #17?”

Rishabh Pant's heroics aganst Australia

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant helped India create history as his unbeaten knock of 89 in the second innings of the fourth Test enabled the visitors to breach Australia’s fortress at the Gabba.

Team India, who became the first side to beat Australia in Brisbane in 32 years, also clinched the four-match series 2-1.

Erlier, during the third Test in Sydney, Pant braved an injury to score a brilliant 97, as India secured an unlikely draw.

Despite being overlooked for the ODIs, T20Is and the first Test in Australia, the southpaw was Team India's most successful batsman in the Border-Gavaskar Tophy, with 274 runs to his name.