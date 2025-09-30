"Caught him in the second month" - Dhanashree Verma makes shocking claim about ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal

Dhanashree Verma recently made a shocking revelation about her ex-husband, Yuzvendra Chahal. She alleged that the veteran Indian leg spinner cheated on her during the second month of their marriage.

Chahal and Dhanashree first interacted during the COVID-19 lockdown after the cricketer approached her for online dance classes. Their bond soon blossomed into love, and the two tied the knot on December 22, 2020.

However, their marriage didn't last long, and they filed for a divorce earlier this year. They were granted a divorce by the Bandra Family Court, Mumbai, on March 20, 2025.

Dhanashree is currently participating in the reality show, 'Rise and Fall'. In the latest episode, a co-contestant, Kubbra Sait, asked her when she realized that the marriage would not work out.

Kubbra asked:

"When did you realise in your relationship that, 'Bhai, yeh nahi chal sakta, yeh mistake ho gaya hai abhi? (This cannot continue for long, I've made a mistake)"

Dhanashree revealed that she got that feeling in the very first year of her marriage. She said (via NDTV):

"First year. Caught him in the second month."

On the cricketing front, Yuzvendra Chahal was last seen in action during England's One-Day Cup. Playing for Northamptonshire, the 35-year-old picked up six wickets from as many innings.

"I know how much I have stood up for my partner" - When Dhanashree Verma opened up on her relationship with Yuzvendra Chahal

Speaking on the 'Humans of Bombay' podcast last month, Dhanashree Verma emphasized that she put in a lot of effort during her marriage with Yuzvendra Chahal. She suggested that people have seen how much she supported her ex-husband when they were together.

Dhanashree said (via India Today):

"You have to put in an effort. I know how much I have stood up for my partner, and everybody has seen that. Like for the smallest or biggest things, I have been there. Maybe because of that, my emotions came out."

Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal last played for India in August 2023. He was part of the Men in Blue's 2024 T20 World Cup-winning squad but was benched throughout the tournament.

