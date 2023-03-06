CCL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after C3 Kerala Strikers vs Mumbai Heroes Match 12

Mumbai Heroes on Sunday (March 5) beat C3 Kerala Strikers by seven runs in the 12th game of the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) in Trivandrum. The Heroes had kicked off their campaign with a ten-wicket defeat against Chennai Rhinos but have gained momentum with back-to-back wins.

The Heroes are fourth in the standings with four points and a net run rate of -0.874. The Strikers, meanwhile, are languishing at the bottom of the points table with losses in all three of their games. Their net run rate of -1.932 is also the worst among all the eight participating teams in the competition.

In the first game of the day, Manoj Tiwari’s Bhojpuri Dabbangs got the better of Bengal Tigers by five wickets to continue their unbeaten run in the tournament. The Dabbangs are second in the points table with six points and a net run rate of 1.556.

The Tigers, meanwhile, are seventh in the standings with a poor net run rate of -1.446. The Tigers and Strikers are the only two teams yet to open their account in the CCL this season.

Heroes beat Strikers in CCL 2023

The Heroes needed to win, and it was their captain Ritesh Deshmukh who stepped up big time. The captain was the pick of the bowlers as the Heroes were able to get past the finish line against the Strikers, who somehow failed to secure victory.

In the first game of the day, the Dabbangs needed 49 runs to win, and the run-chase was expected to be pretty straightforward. However, the Bengal bowlers tried to make a match out of it, but the Dabbangs eventually eked out a win.

Asghar stayed unbeaten on 29 to help the Dabbangs beat the Tigers. Jisshu Sengupta smashed 68 off 30, but his valiant efforts for the Tigers went in vain.

