Celebrity Cricket League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Bengal Tigers vs Kerala Strikers, Match 3

A total of two matches were played in the Celebrity Cricket League 2024 on Saturday, February 24. Telugu Warriors defeated Bhojpuri Dabanggs by eight runs in the second match. Bengal Tigers won the third match of the season by 33 runs against Kerala Strikers.

Bengal Tigers have jumped to first place after winning their opening game and have a Net Run Rate of +1.650. Mumbai Heroes have slipped to second place from first and have a net run rate of +0.450. Telugu Warriors are in third place after winning their first match. They have a net run rate of +0.400.

Bhojpuri Dabanggs and Kerala Strikers are in the last two places in the points tally. The Strikers have lost two matches so far. They have a net run rate of -0.400 and -1.050, respectively. Karnataka Bulldozers, Chennai Rhinos, and Punjab De Sher are yet to play their first match of the season.

Telugu Warriors edge Bhojpuri Dabanggs in a thrilling encounter, Ashwin shines

The Telugu Warriors scored 94/3 in their first innings. Ashwin was the highest scorer with an unbeaten 37 off 24 deliveries. Samrat was the most successful bowler for the Bhojpuri Dabanggs, returning with figures of 2/5.

The Dabanggs scored 103 runs for the loss of four wickets and earned a lead of nine runs. Aditya played a knock of 43 runs off 22 deliveries and was the highest scorer. Samrat picked up one wicket for 10 runs.

Ashwin scored an unbeaten 56 runs off 26 deliveries in the second innings for the Warriors. He helped the Warriors post a total of 118 runs for the loss of one wicket. The Dabanggs had to score 110 runs to win the match. They managed to post 101 runs and lost the match by eight runs.

Kerala Strikers elected to bowl after winning the toss against Bengal Tigers. The Tigers made 128 runs for the loss of two wickets. Jammy was the highest scorer with 62 runs off 45 deliveries. In response, the Strikers could make only 103 runs for the loss of two wickets and were 25 runs behind.

The Tigers returned in the second innings and scored 91 runs for the loss of six wickets. Rahul scored 30 runs off 19 deliveries and was the highest scorer for the team. Jean Paul was the pick of the bowlers for the Strikers and took two wickets for nine runs.

The Strikers required 117 runs to win in the fourth innings but could make only 83 runs for the loss of eight wickets. The Tigers won the match by 33 runs and jumped to the first position on the points tally.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App