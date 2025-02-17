Celebrity Cricket League 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after Mumbai Heroes vs Bengal Tigers, Match 10

On Sunday, February 16, the second phase of the Celebrity Cricket League concluded in Cuttack with two exciting matches. The first match saw Punjab De Sher face off against Bhojpuri Dabanggs, with Punjab emerging victorious by 13 runs in a thrilling encounter. The second match featured Mumbai Heroes taking on Bengal Tigers, with Bengal securing the win.

Following the completion of 10 matches, marking the halfway point of the Celebrity Cricket League 2025, the points table stands as follows:

POSITIONS Team M W L T NR PT NRR 1 Karnataka Bulldozers 3 3 0 0 0 6 2.893 2 Bengal Tigers 3 3 0 0 0 6 0.861 3 Bhojpuri Dabanggs 3 1 2 0 0 2 0.494 4 Punjab De Sher 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.345 5 Chennai Rhinos 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.354 6 Telugu Warriors 3 1 2 0 0 2 -1.067 7 Mumbai Heroes 3 0 3 0 0 0 -2.647

Karnataka leads the table, having won all three of their matches with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of 2.893. Bengal Tigers follow closely, also unbeaten with three wins, and an NRR of 0.861. Bhojpuri Dabanggs, despite their earlier loss to Punjab De Sher, have won one out of three games and have an NRR of 0.494.

Punjab De Sher, with their first win of the season, climbed to fourth place with an NRR of -0.345. Chennai Rhinos have two points from three matches, with an NRR of -0.354. Telugu Warriors have won one of their three encounters, posting an NRR of -1.067. Finally, the Mumbai Heroes are at the bottom of the table, having lost all three of their matches, leaving them with slim chances of reaching the playoffs with an NRR of -2.647.

Navdeep Tomar’s all-round performance goes in vain in Celebrity Cricket League 2025

In the first match on Sunday, Punjab De Sher won the toss and opted to bat first, a decision that initially seemed costly as they managed to post just 89 runs on the board. Bhojpuri Dabanggs, displaying aggressive batting, responded with 104 runs, taking a 15-run lead.

However, Punjab De Sher staged a remarkable comeback, with Daksh Singh playing a blistering knock of 73 runs off just 24 balls. They finished with a total of 126/4, setting Bhojpuri Dabanggs a challenging target.

In reply, the Bhojpuri Dabanggs were left struggling against the Punjab bowlers, ultimately being restricted to 89/6. This allowed Punjab De Sher to secure their first win of the season.

In the second match, Mumbai Heroes won the toss and chose to bat first, posting a modest total of 113/6. A standout performance came from Navdeep Tomar, who played a quick-fire cameo of 61 runs off 22 balls. In response, the Bengal Tigers got off to a solid start but lost wickets at regular intervals. A stellar bowling performance from Navdeep Tomar, who claimed five wickets for just 18 runs, kept the Tigers in control.

Mumbai Heroes, in reply, struggled to build partnerships and were restricted to 88/8. Bengal Tigers, needing just 89 runs to win, completed the chase with ease, finishing with six wickets in hand and five balls to spare. Captain Jisshu Sengupta played a crucial finisher's role, scoring 34 runs off 15 deliveries.

