"Century Le Lo"- Top 10 funny memes as bowlers continue to toil hard on a lifeless Rawalpindi pitch on Day 2 of the PAK vs ENG Test

England managed to post a mammoth total of 657 in the first innings of the series opener against Pakistan on Friday, December 2, in Rawalpindi.

After resuming play on 506/4, the English batters continued to play aggressively and added 151 runs on the second day. Harry Brook smashed his way to 153 runs in his debut Test innings and led the batting charts for the visitors.

Zahid Mahmood (4/235) and Naseem Shah (3/140) were the key bowlers for Pakistan on Friday.

Pakistan's openers then batted traditionally and restored some normalcy after the England batters unleashed carnage by scoring at a run rate of over six in the first innings.

On a flat track, Imam-ul-Haq (90*) and Abdullah Shafique (89*) looked at home as the English bowlers did not pose any challenges throughout the rest of the day. The duo took Pakistan to 181 in 51 overs before bad light forced umpires to end the proceedings.

The English bowlers tried hard to find a way to create chances but their efforts went in vain on a lifeless Rawalpindi surface.

Fans were disappointed to witness a lopsided contest between bat and ball for the second consecutive day in this Test. They unanimously slammed the pitch and expressed their views on the cricketing action during the day by sharing hilarious memes.

Here are some of the best reactions:

"Babar Azam is not captaincy material" - Danish Kaneria slams Pakistan captain for questionable decisions during 1st Test against England

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria criticized Babar Azam's captaincy strategy on Day 1 of the first Test. He pointed out that Azam did not have fielders in attacking positions for the strike bowlers like Haris Rauf and slammed him for the same.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria said:

"Babar Azam is not captaincy material. We have seen him in T20, ODI and Tests. Remove him immediately, ask him to bat and make someone else captain. You are playing in your home conditions. You’ve played all your life here.

"Babar Azam removed slips when Haris Rauf was bowling, who has not played a four-day Test. At least, go with a slip and gully, but he scattered his field right from the start."

Do you think England can produce a spirited bowling effort on Day 3? Sound off in the comments section.

Poll : 0 votes