"Certainly not going to be IPL kind of scores" - Rohit Sharma on the challenges of playing 2024 T20 World Cup matches in the US

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has stated that conditions at the Nassau County International Stadium, where the Men in Blue will play their first three group matches in the T20 World Cup, will be challenging for batters. He elaborated that fans should not expect IPL-like scores, given the surfaces on offer.

India will play their first match of the T20 World Cup against Ireland in New York on Wednesday, June 5. Before that, the Men in Blue faced Bangladesh in a warm-up match at the same venue, a game they won by 60 runs.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference on Tuesday, Rohit opined that scoring runs at a quick pace might be a tricky proposition considering the surfaces in use at the New York Stadium.

"Certainly it doesn't look like a place where you can score easily. So we've got to be a little mindful of that and see what best we can do. That is what the experience in the dressing room is all about and we have got a lot of that," Rohit said.

"We are all coming off playing in IPL where a lot of runs were scored, so it's important to have that balance, understand what is required here. It's certainly not going to be an IPL kind of scores here, so we are very mindful of that and we just need to assess as quickly as possible and then bring your game into the picture," the Indian captain went on to add.

The 37-year-old admitted that given the uncertainty around the conditions, it will be crucial for the team to find the best combination, striking the right balance between seamers and spinners.

"When we played the game with Bangladesh, all three spinners bowled two overs. It wasn't that easy to hit them. And in yesterday's match (SA versus SL), the spinners also took wickets. No one knows the conditions," the Team India opening batter explained.

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by six wickets at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 3. Batting first, Sri Lanka were bundled out for 77. The Proteas needed 16.2 overs to chase down the target.

"Just going to go and play the way I can" - Rohit Sharma on high expectations in another World Cup

Under Rohit, India were brilliant in the 2023 ODI World Cup at home. They crushed all opponents to reach the final, only to succumb to Australia in the summit clash. Heading into another ICC event, the talk of not having won an ICC title since 2013 is gaining steam again.

Responding to a query on the pressure of expectations, the Indian captain said:

"I have thought a lot about this thing. I am just going to go and play the way I can and get everyone together to play as a team. I will be focusing on that. Everyone in the team has their own way of dealing with tournaments like World Cup and I'm sure they'll take the right calls as well.

"But for me, it's important not to look too far ahead. Just think about what we need to do tomorrow, play the game well and then take it from there. Not think too much and put pressure on yourself," Rohit added.

After their opening match against Ireland, India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in New York on June 9.

