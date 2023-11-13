"Certainly haven't been at the level that I would have liked" - Mitchell Starc on his performance in 2023 World Cup

Australia's pace spearhead Mitchell Starc has admitted that his performances have been below par in the 2023 World Cup, unlike the previous two editions. However, the left-arm speedster hopes to make an impact as Australia remain two wins away from clinching the trophy.

Starc, who finished as the highest wicket-taker in 2015 and 2019 World Cups, has struggled to hit his stride this year. The 33-year-old has managed only 10 wickets in 8 matches in this World Cup, averaging a dismal 43.90. He will need to rediscover his form if he wants to help Australia lift the crown.

Speaking about the conditions in India, Starc underlined that variations and speed changes matter a lot and hopes to come good in the semi-final against South Africa on Thursday. He said (as quoted by cricket.com.au):

"Speed is not the be-all and end-all over here in India as well. How you go about that tactically, and whether it's variations or what time you bowl through a game, or whether you win or lose a toss (can affect potency). I certainly haven't been at the level that I would have liked. I certainly take some (responsibility) on myself there that, I'm not to the same level as the last two World Cups anyway. But now there's a chance at the pointy end to make the biggest impact."

Australia rested the New South Wales cricketer for the clash against Bangladesh after a poor performance against Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He gave away 70 runs in 9 overs in Mumbai for only 1 wicket.

"That's the nature of one-day cricket" - Mitchell Starc on players going for plenty of runs

Mitchell Starc. (Image Credits: Getty)

Starc observed that two new balls along with batting-friendly wickets have made it incredibly hard for the bowlers, evidenced by the runs scored and fifers taken. The veteran speedster said:

"Certainly bowling first on particular wickets, the new ball, with two fielders out, has almost sometimes been the hardest time to bowl. We get a bit of an understanding of the wickets whilst the game goes on and whether they slow up or the ball gets softer. That's not a sob story – that's the nature of one-day cricket, and at the minute you've got two brand new balls on flat wickets. I think that's the nature of the World Cup."

He added:

"If you look at the runs scored, or certainly the centuries scored as opposed to five-wicket (hauls) taken, the ratio is heavily skewed but that's the nature of the World Cup, certainly on the nature of the wickets over here."

After losing the first two matches, Australia bounced back to win 7 consecutive games and will next face South Africa in the semifinals on Thursday, November 16.