"Certainly needs sanction to discourage youngsters" - Ben Duckett's coach makes huge statement on India star's send-off in IND vs ENG 2025 Tests

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Modified Aug 08, 2025 21:10 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Four - Source: Getty
Ben Duckett. (Image Credits: Getty)

England opener Ben Duckett's childhood coach James Knott recently commented on the send-off India pacer Akash Deep gave the southpaw during the Oval Test. Knott opined that Deep needed to be given a sanction to send a message to the youngsters.

Ad

The incident occurred on Day 2 of the fifth Test of the recently concluded series as the two cricketers engaged in an intriguing battle, with the left-hander reverse scooping the bowler for a six. But Deep had the last laugh as another similar shot from the Englishman took an edge through to the keeper.

Following the dismissal, Deep put his arm around the opening batter as they exchanged some words, sparking plenty of buzz. The 28-year-old had also copped criticism for the gesture.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here's the moment:

Ad

Speaking to The Times of India about the viral incident, Knott said:

"It was part of a competitive series but certainly needs a sanction to discourage youngsters. At the same time, it doesn't bother me personally."

The Bihar-born cricketer had dismissed the southpaw twice in the second Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The Nottinghamshire opener also had his share of success in the series, aggregating 462 runs in five Tests at 51.33.

Ad

"Duckett is very competitive when he is out in the middle" - James Knott

Ben Duckett. (Image Credits: Getty)
Ben Duckett. (Image Credits: Getty)

Knott explained that the England opener was tough to bowl to due to his wide array of shots on both sides of the wicket. He stated:

Ad
"Often people say that he is maybe too laid back, but Duckett is very competitive when he is out in the middle, as you saw during the recent Test series. Shubman Gill told me he enjoyed the challenge when Duckett was at the crease. He is short, left-handed, scores square of the wicket, sweeps both sides in multiple areas. In that sense, Duckett is not only a hard man to bowl at but very different to a lot of other players out there. Think of Gill, for example, who is a much more orthodox player."

Duckett could play a part in the white-ball leg against South Africa at home in September. More recently, he could be in action for the Birmingham Pheonix on Friday, August 8, in The Hundred 2025 match against Trent Rockets as the two sides start their campaign.

About the author
Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Twitter icon

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications