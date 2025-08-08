"Certainly needs sanction to discourage youngsters" - Ben Duckett's coach makes huge statement on India star's send-off in IND vs ENG 2025 Tests

England opener Ben Duckett's childhood coach James Knott recently commented on the send-off India pacer Akash Deep gave the southpaw during the Oval Test. Knott opined that Deep needed to be given a sanction to send a message to the youngsters.The incident occurred on Day 2 of the fifth Test of the recently concluded series as the two cricketers engaged in an intriguing battle, with the left-hander reverse scooping the bowler for a six. But Deep had the last laugh as another similar shot from the Englishman took an edge through to the keeper. Following the dismissal, Deep put his arm around the opening batter as they exchanged some words, sparking plenty of buzz. The 28-year-old had also copped criticism for the gesture.Here's the moment:Speaking to The Times of India about the viral incident, Knott said:&quot;It was part of a competitive series but certainly needs a sanction to discourage youngsters. At the same time, it doesn't bother me personally.&quot;The Bihar-born cricketer had dismissed the southpaw twice in the second Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The Nottinghamshire opener also had his share of success in the series, aggregating 462 runs in five Tests at 51.33.&quot;Duckett is very competitive when he is out in the middle&quot; - James KnottBen Duckett. (Image Credits: Getty)Knott explained that the England opener was tough to bowl to due to his wide array of shots on both sides of the wicket. He stated:&quot;Often people say that he is maybe too laid back, but Duckett is very competitive when he is out in the middle, as you saw during the recent Test series. Shubman Gill told me he enjoyed the challenge when Duckett was at the crease. He is short, left-handed, scores square of the wicket, sweeps both sides in multiple areas. In that sense, Duckett is not only a hard man to bowl at but very different to a lot of other players out there. Think of Gill, for example, who is a much more orthodox player.&quot;Duckett could play a part in the white-ball leg against South Africa at home in September. More recently, he could be in action for the Birmingham Pheonix on Friday, August 8, in The Hundred 2025 match against Trent Rockets as the two sides start their campaign.