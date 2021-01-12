"Certainly don't want to change the way he goes about it"- Tim Paine defends Matthew Wade's conduct

Australia captain Tim Paine has defended his teammate Matthew Wade, who is being criticised for his antics and sledging on the final day of the third Test. The left-handed batsman was one of the close-in fielders for the most of fifth day as India were trying to salvage a draw.

Matthew Wade was frequently seen chirping, and also threw the ball a few times towards the Indian batsmen even when they were clearly not looking for a single. As a result, Wade has been criticised by some members of the cricket fraternity. But Tim Paine said he wouldn't want the southpaw to change his combative nature.

"I love the way Wadey goes about it. He's always been combative. I certainly don't want to change the way Wadey goes about it. He and all of us need to understand that sometimes how things can look are not how they are." Tim Paine told reporters.

The way Australia conducted themselves in the Sydney Test has come under the scanner, as the Indian batsmen kept thwarting and frustrating them throughout the day. Ever since the sandpaper-saga, the Australian team have taken a lot of pride and effort in trying to play the game the 'right way'. However, there were some instances in Sydney where it did seem like the hosts crossed the line.

Tim Paine has apologised for his conduct at the SCG, admitting he let pressure get to him during the third #AUSvIND Test and it affected his mood, captaincy and performance: https://t.co/nOlbk1GaUR pic.twitter.com/5BID4OPDYU — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 12, 2021

"He's really disappointed" - Tim Paine on Steve Smith

Steve Smith

Tim Paine also defended Steve Smith. On the final day of the SCG Test, the former Australia captain was seen scruffing up the pitch, where the batsmen usually take guard. However, Paine said that Smith had no intention of changing Rishabh Pant's guard.

He's(Smith) really disappointed with the way it's come across. If you've watched Steve Smith play Test cricket, that's something he does every single game. Five or six times a day ... I have seen Steve do it many times in Test matches and Shield games." said Paine

"It's something he might have to look at because of the perception. There's no way in the world he was trying to change Rishabh Pant's guard or anything like that. He likes to walk up to where he bats and visualise how he's going to play ... he's always marking the centre." added the Australian skipper.

Advertisement

Tim Paine will want the Australian team to bounce back at the Gabba after India earned a morale-boosting draw in the third Test. The final Test starts on 15th January.