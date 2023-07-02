"Chahal somehow misses big tournaments" - Sourav Ganguly wants India to find a wrist-spinner for the World Cup 2023

Sourav Ganguly feels India need to have a wrist-spinner for the World Cup 2023, highlighting Yuzvendra Chahal was ignored in the last two T20 World Cups.

The quadrennial 50-over extravaganza will be played in India from October 5 to November 19 later this year. Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, who featured in the last ODI World Cup, are the primary candidates as wrist-spinners and have both been picked in the Indian squad for the upcoming three-match series against the West Indies.

While previewing the World Cup on Star Sports, Ganguly pointed out that India need to include a wrist-spinner apart from the plethora of finger-spin options they have:

"I feel India have to find a wrist-spinner for this World Cup. Jadeja is there, Ravichandran Ashwin is there, Axar Patel is there, who according to me is also an exceptional all-rounder."

The former Indian skipper added:

"(Ravi) Bishnoi and Kuldeep (Yadav) are there but (Yuzvendra) Chahal somehow misses big tournaments. He performs extremely consistently in shorter formats, whether it is 20-over or 50-over. It is important to keep an eye on him as well."

Chahal picked up 12 wickets in the eight matches he played in the 2019 World Cup. The leg-spinner wasn't selected for the 2021 T20 World Cup and wasn't given a game at the 2022 T20 World Cup, with Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel preferred ahead of him.

"A wrist-spinner makes a difference in these conditions" - Sourav Ganguly

Piyush Chawla was part of India's squad in the 2011 World Cup.

Sourav Ganguly highlighted the importance of fielding a leg-spinner against the likes of Australia, England and South Africa in subcontinental conditions:

"When you will play Australia, England or South Africa, a wrist-spinner makes a difference in these conditions. In 2011, there was Piyush Chawla, who bowled well."

The former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president added:

"When we went to South Africa in 2007, there also our wrist-spinners bowled well along with the fast bowlers. Harbhajan Singh was in that team. I feel it will be extremely important to keep a wrist-spinner in Indian conditions."

Piyush Chawla played three games in the 2011 World Cup and scalped four wickets at an economy rate of 6.21, with 2/47 against the Netherlands being his best effort. The Aligarh-born leg-spinner was also part of India's squad in the 2007 T20 World Cup but didn't get to play a game, with Harbhajan Singh being fielded as the lone specialist spinner in all matches.

