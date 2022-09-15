[WATCH] “My strongest woman is my strength”- Yuvendra Chahal spends quality time with Dhanashree ahead of Ind vs Aus 2022

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal is spending quality time with his wife and popular YouTuber, Dhanashree Verma, ahead of the upcoming white-ball series against Australia and South Africa.

The leg spinner took to social media to share a romantic clip with his wife on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote:

“My strongest woman is my strength.”

The couple enjoy a huge following on social media and often share pictures and videos together. They tied the knot in December 2020 and recently ended fake news regarding their relationship.

On the work front, he failed to impress at the Asia Cup, barring a Super 4 match against Sri Lanka, where he ended up with figures of 3/34. He was only able to pick up four wickets in as many games.

"Chahal is the only legit wicket-taking option in T20 cricket" - Aakash Chopra ahead of the T20 World Cup

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra feels Chahal is the only wicket-taking spinner in the Team India squad for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next month.

On his YouTube channel, the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

“You have picked three spinners - an offspinner, a legspinner and a left-arm spinner. So you have picked different-different options, but Yuzi Chahal is the only legit wicket-taking option in T20 cricket. The others are defensive options - make no mistake, that is the truth.”

He continued:

“It will be exciting whether you can play two out of the three spinners in the XI. Will you be able to play Axar or Ravi (Ashwin) along with Yuzi - that’s going to be a big one.”

The RR spinner will look for redemption after missing out on a place in the 2021 T20 World Cup. He will look to be consistent in the upcoming T20I series against Australia and South Africa ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022.

The Men in Blue will play their first T20I against Australia in Mohali on Tuesday (September 20). The action will then shift to Nagpur and Hyderabad for the second and third T20Is on September 23 and 25, respectively.

India Squad for Australia T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players: Mohd. Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

