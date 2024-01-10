"Chahal should start afresh because Kuldeep grabbed the opportunity” – Imran Tahir on Yuzvendra Chahal's exclusion from IND vs AFG T20Is

Former South Africa cricketer Imran Tahir recently commented on Yuzvendra Chahal's exclusion from India's T20I and ODI sides. The 44-year-old said that the leg-spinner was dropped because of Kuldeep Yadav's resurgence and not because of his shortcomings.

Tahir urged Chahal to start afresh after missing out on the recently concluded 2023 ODI World Cup, the 50-over series in South Africa, and the upcoming three T20Is versus Afghanistan.

Notably, Chahal delivered for Haryana in the Vijay Hazare Trophy last year. The leg-spinner bagged 18 wickets in eight matches at an economy rate of 3.70 as Haryana won the 50-over competition. Chahal was included in the India squad for the T20I series in South Africa but did not get a game.

Interestingly, the 33-year-old is India's leading wicket in T20Is with 96 wickets in 80 matches at an economy rate of 8.19. He, however, managed just nine wickets in as many T20Is at 8.72 economy last year.

On Chahal's international future, Imran Tahir was quoted as saying by PTI:

"I don't think (Yuzvendra) Chahal is not bowling well. For me, he is bowling good. Chahal was not dropped because he did not do well, got dropped as Kuldeep (Yadav) went a step ahead. He did well with (Ravindra) Jadeja and India found the right balance."

Tahir added:

"Chahal should start afresh because Kuldeep grabbed the opportunity with both hands and now Chahal should wait for his. He is a wonderful bowler and will surely come back."

Tahir represented South Africa in 20 Tests, 107 ODIs, and 38 T20Is, picking up 293 wickets across formats. He has also played in the Indian Premier League, Bangladesh Premier League, Caribbean Premier League, Pakistan Super League, Big Bash League, and Major League Cricket, among other T20 competitions.

Imran Tahir to play for Joburg Super Kings in SA20; on verge of reaching 500 T20 wickets

Imran Tahir, who led Guyana Amazon Warriors to the CPL 2023 title, will play for Joburg Super Kings in the upcoming second edition of SA20.

The leg-spinner is on the verge of completing 500 wickets in T20s, having already taken 487 in 391 matches at an economy rate of 6.95. Only three bowlers - Dwayne Bravo (619), Rashid Khan (556), and Sunil Narine (525) have picked up more than 500 T20 wickets so far.

Faf du Plessis-led Joburg Super Kings will begin their campaign against defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape at St. George’s Oval on Wednesday, January 10.

