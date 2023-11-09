“Champion”, “legend”, “an untouchable legacy” - Cricket fraternity, fans hail Meg Lanning as Australia great announces international retirement at 31

Australian women’s cricket legend Meg Lanning, on Thursday, November 9, announced her shock retirement from international cricket at the age of 31. Regarded as one of the greatest ever batters to play the game, Lanning represented Australia in six Tests, 103 ODIs, and 132 T20Is, scoring over 8,300 international runs in total.

The prolific right-handed batter averaged 53.51 in ODIs at a strike rate of 92.20, with 15 hundreds and 21 fifties. In T20Is, she had an average of 36.61 and a strike rate of 116.37, with two hundreds and 15 half-centuries. Lanning finished with an average of 31.36 in Tests, with a highest score of 93.

The 31-year-old, who made her international debut in 2010, led Australia in four Tests, 78 ODIs and 100 T20Is. In a glorious career, she captained Australia to four T20 World Cup titles, one ODI World Cup, and also the Commonwealth Games gold last year.

Cricket fraternity and fans hailed Lanning over her legendary career. Here is a compilation of some reactions.

“Now is the right time for me to move on to something new” - Meg Lanning

While announcing her international retirement, an emotional Lanning stated that she has been fortunate to represent Australia for 13 years and asserted that this is the right time for her to move on.

"The decision to step away from international cricket was a difficult one to make, but I feel now is the right time for me. I've been incredibly fortunate to enjoy a 13-year international career, but I know now is the right time for me to move on to something new. Team success is why you play the game, I'm proud of what I have been able to achieve and will cherish the moments shared with teammates along the way," Lanning said in her retirement statement.

"I'd like to thank my family, my teammates, Cricket Victoria, Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association for their support to allow me to play the game I love at the highest level. I also want to say a huge thank you to all the fans who have supported me throughout my international career," the Australian legend added.

Lanning is currently captaining Melbourne Stars in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL).